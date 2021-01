Adam Scheel blanked Colorado College on 15 shots as the University of North Dakota completed a weekend hockey sweep of the Tigers in Grand Forks.

Shane Pinto scored two goals for UND, to run his total for the season to nine. Collin Adams, Judd Caulfield and Grant Mismash also collected goals for UND, now 12-3-1 on the season.

The third period was marred by 12 penalties, including a minor and game misconduct on each team.

Colorado College dropped to 3-11-2 with the two losses in Grand Forks.

