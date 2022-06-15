UND sets non-conference schedule

The University of North Dakota has finalized its non-conference hockey slate for the 2022-23 season.

North Dakota will have three home series in addition to two exhibition games, one road series, a neutral-site contest in Las Vegas and a home-and-home series the weekend after Thanksgiving.

The season begins with an Oct. 1 exhibition game at Ralph Engelstad Arena against Manitoba. It will be the first matchup with the Bisons since Oct. 5, 2019 after playing in 14 of the previous 15 seasons.

On Oct. 7-8, Holy Cross comes to Grand Forks. It’s the second straight year an Atlantic Hockey squad will visit the Ralph. UND is 4-0 against the Crusaders, with two previous meetings coming in the NCAA tournament – including a memorable regional title game win at Engelstad Arena in 2006.

The next weekend, Oct. 14-15, Quinnipiac visits UND. The two teams split a series last season in Hamden, Conn. It’s the Bobcats’ first visit to the Ralph since 2006, but North Dakota did defeat QU in the 2015 NCAA West Regional in Fargo.

For its lone non-conference road series, North Dakota visits a familiar foe, travelling to Mariucci Arena to take on Minnesota on Oct. 21-22.

On Oct. 29, UND will take on Arizona State at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It’s the second straight year with a destination game for UND, which played Penn State in Nashville last year. It will be the first ASU-UND matchup.

On Nov. 25-26, UND and Bemidji State will play a home and home series, with Friday’s game in Bemidji and Saturday’s game in Grand Forks. The two teams split last season, with North Dakota picking up a road win.

On New Year’s Eve, North Dakota will play a 4:07 p.m. exhibition against the U.S. Under-18 team, the fifth time in six seasons they have met, with UND winning four of five contests.

Another new foe closes out non-conference play as Lindenwood comes to Grand Forks on Jan. 6-7. The Lions, coached by former Sioux player Rick Zombo, will be playing their first season as a Division I program. A defenseman, Zombo notched 63 points in 112 games at UND before a 12-year career in the NHL.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0