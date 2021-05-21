UND set to face Penn State in Hockey Hall of Fame Game Oct. 31 in Nashville

A year later than originally planned, it’s full steam ahead for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game.
The University of North Dakota and Penn State will face off in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 31 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the home of the NHL’s Nashville Predators.
UND and Ralph Engelstad Arena announced the confirmation of this year’s destination game, which was originally set for last fall before the coronavirus pandemic forced its postponement.
Nashville’s Metro Public Health Department recently announced that all COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted within the city. That eliminated capacity limits, curfews, masks and other event restrictions, which allows for a full seating capacity of 17,500 along with the full fan experience that has been a part of previous UND destination games.
Bars and restaurants are now allowed to operate at full capacity.
“I couldn’t be more pleased to confirm our Nashville game next season,” UND hockey coach Brad Berry said. “The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone and I can’t wait for us to gather in Nashville with the most passionate and loyal fanbase in all of college hockey. The Nashville destination game is going to be a great return to normalcy for all of us.”
A limited number of tickets remain for the Nashville game. Tickets, hotel reservations, flight info and event information can be found at theralph.com/nashville.
UND has been playing destination games on a periodic basis since 2016 and the events have grown in popularity.
In 2016, North Dakota brought around 8,000 fans to Madison Square Garden in New York City and North Dakota defeated Boston College 4-3. In 2018, UND met rival Minnesota, instantly selling out the 7,500-seat Orleans Arena for a game North Dakota won 3-1.
Organizers have blocked off 2,500 hotel rooms for UND fans in Nashville and have planned a pair of pregame parties and worked to have airlines provide extra flights to help North Dakota fans travel to Nashville for the game.
North Dakota is coming off a 22-6-1 season in which they won the National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular-season and Frozen Faceoff titles before falling one win short of the NCAA Frozen Four, falling 3-2 in a five-overtime regional final against Minnesota-Duluth at Fargo’s Scheels Arena.
Penn State is coming off a 10-12 season. The Nittany Lions finished fifth in the Big Ten regular-season standings and saw their season end in a 4-3 overtime loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten tournament semifinals.