UND set to face Penn State in Hockey Hall of Fame Game Oct. 31 in Nashville

A year later than originally planned, it’s full steam ahead for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game.

The University of North Dakota and Penn State will face off in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 31 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the home of the NHL’s Nashville Predators.

UND and Ralph Engelstad Arena announced the confirmation of this year’s destination game, which was originally set for last fall before the coronavirus pandemic forced its postponement.

Nashville’s Metro Public Health Department recently announced that all COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted within the city. That eliminated capacity limits, curfews, masks and other event restrictions, which allows for a full seating capacity of 17,500 along with the full fan experience that has been a part of previous UND destination games.

Bars and restaurants are now allowed to operate at full capacity.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to confirm our Nashville game next season,” UND hockey coach Brad Berry said. “The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone and I can’t wait for us to gather in Nashville with the most passionate and loyal fanbase in all of college hockey. The Nashville destination game is going to be a great return to normalcy for all of us.”