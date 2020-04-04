UND juniors returning next season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The abrupt end to the season left some unfinished business.

Despite opportunities to turn pro, the members of the University of North Dakota hockey team’s junior class are all heading back to Grand Forks in the fall.

A group that went through the lows of missing the NCAA tournament as freshmen and sophomores and the resurgence of a junior season that led to a Penrose Cup and the No. 1 ranking heading into a postseason that never happened has one goal. Eschewing NHL offers, they’re planning on getting the band back together to try to finish their collegiate careers by bringing a ninth national championship banner to Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Collin Adams and Grant Mismash confirmed over the weekend their intentions to return to school for their final season of eligibility.

That would allow coach Brad Berry to send out the same No. 1 line that propelled North Dakota to a 26-5-4 season, 18 wins in 19 home games and a 17-4-3 season and a regular-season NCHC title.

Adams, a junior from Brighton, Mich., netted 12 goals and 16 assists for 28 points and scored a team-leading six game-winning goals while posting a plus-25 to lead all skaters. Mismash, a junior from Edina, Minn., added eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points and finished at plus-17.