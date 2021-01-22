UND hockey team finally gets to play at home

It’s been a long time since the University of North Dakota played a home hockey game.
After nearly 11 months away, it’s time to settle back in and make themselves at home at Ralph Engelstad Arena.
No. 3-ranked North Dakota will play host to Colorado College on Saturday and Sunday, their first home games in 329 days -- the longest stretch without a home game in program history. And if all goes well and COVID-19 doesn’t rearrange the schedule yet again, UND will play seven of the final 10 games of the regular season on home ice.
The last time North Dakota stepped off the ice at the Ralph, Shane Pinto’s overtime goal helped clinch a share of the Penrose Cup as National Collegiate Hockey Conference champions. That was on Feb. 29, 2020. After splitting a pair of games the next weekend at Nebraska-Omaha to clinch sole possession of the league title, UND was scheduled to take on Colorado College in the opening round of the NCHC tournament.
That postseason was wiped out by the pandemic, which also delayed and rearranged the start of this season, with the NCHC opening the season with a pod in Omaha. The scheduled home opener, set for Jan. 8-9 against Omaha, was delayed due to COVID issues within the Mavericks’ program.
UND will allow approximately 3,000 fans -- 25 percent of the Ralph’s capacity -- to attend the games. All seating will be reserved with socially distanced seating. Game time both nights is 6:07 p.m.
Saturday’s home opener will mark the first NCHC game this season to allow fans to attend and it is expected to be the largest crowd for a college hockey game this season.
None of North Dakota’s first 14 games this season -- at the NCHC pod, at Colorado College and at Denver -- has allowed fans.
UND is one of five college hockey teams that has not played a home game, along with Division I newcomer Long Island University, Maine, Sacred Heart and Arizona State, which will not play a home game this season.
Sacred Heart is scheduled to play its home opener on Jan. 30, Long Island on Feb. 13, and Maine is up in the air as Hockey East is setting its schedule on a week-to-week basis.
North Dakota comes into the weekend leading the NCHC with 29 points, two more than second-place St. Cloud State, which has played one more game then UND.
At 10-3-1, North Dakota has won seven of its last eight games -- the lone setback a 4-1 loss last Friday in the opening game of a weekend series at Denver. Included in that stretch was a sweep of the Tigers (3-9-2) in Colorado Springs in the first post-pod series of the season.
UND won 3-0 and 2-1, with the one goal allowed the fewest in program history in a series at Broadmoor World Arena. Adam Scheel got the win in both games, with 27 saves in the opener and 26 the next day in the final scheduled matchup between the teams at World Arena.
North Dakota has won its last five games against CC, outscoring the Tigers 18-3 in the process.
Specialty teams have been strong so far for UND, with a league-leading 15 power play goals and an NCHC-best 25.4 percent power-play efficiency. UND’s penalty kill ranks third in the NCHC and 15th nationally -- after killing 18 of their first 25 opportunities, they have killed off 33 of the last 34 for 86.4 percent on the season.
Jacob Bernard-Docker leads the NCHC with a plus-10 rating, and Jordan Kawaguchi, a Hobey Baker finalist last year, leads the league with 16 points. Twenty-two different players have recorded a point so far for UND.
Freshman Louis Jamernik, who joined North Dakota at the semester break from Okotoks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, won the league Rookie of the Week award after setting up Tyler Kleven’s goal in the opener at Denver and picking up a power-play assist the next day.
Kleven and Jake Sanderson are back with North Dakota after helping the U.S. to gold at the World Juniors. North Dakota now has 15 gold medal winners in program history, including Bernard-Docker, who helped Canada to a title the previous year.
Zach Berzolla was named the NCHC Defenseman of the Week last week, scoring his first goal of the season and the fourth of his career in 123 games for the Tigers in a 3-1 series-opening loss to Nebraska-Omaha. He added an assist the next night in a 3-2 overtime loss and blocked six shots in the series. He ranks second in the nation in blocked shots per game (3.13) and third in the nation with 44 blocks.
Josiah Slavin (4 goals, 6 assists) and Ben Copeland (4 goals, 6 assists) lead the Tigers in scoring with 10 points apiece.