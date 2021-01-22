UND hockey team finally gets to play at home

North Dakota has won its last five games against CC, outscoring the Tigers 18-3 in the process.

Specialty teams have been strong so far for UND, with a league-leading 15 power play goals and an NCHC-best 25.4 percent power-play efficiency. UND’s penalty kill ranks third in the NCHC and 15th nationally -- after killing 18 of their first 25 opportunities, they have killed off 33 of the last 34 for 86.4 percent on the season.

Jacob Bernard-Docker leads the NCHC with a plus-10 rating, and Jordan Kawaguchi, a Hobey Baker finalist last year, leads the league with 16 points. Twenty-two different players have recorded a point so far for UND.

Freshman Louis Jamernik, who joined North Dakota at the semester break from Okotoks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, won the league Rookie of the Week award after setting up Tyler Kleven’s goal in the opener at Denver and picking up a power-play assist the next day.

Kleven and Jake Sanderson are back with North Dakota after helping the U.S. to gold at the World Juniors. North Dakota now has 15 gold medal winners in program history, including Bernard-Docker, who helped Canada to a title the previous year.