UND heads east for top-10 showdown

Quinnipiac hasn’t been a frequent opponent for the University of North Dakota hockey team.

But the Bobcats and UND have had some memorable showdowns over the years.

This time around, it’s a battle of two top-10 teams in an early-season non-conference showdown, with North Dakota making it first appearance at Frank Perotti Arena in Hamden, Conn.

North Dakota, coming off a home-and-home split with No. 20 Bemidji State last week including a rare home-ice loss at Ralph Engelstad Arena, is 3-1 and ranked No. 6 in the nation, Quinnipiac is 2-0-1 after beating Vermont 2-0 last weekend.

UND is ranked No. 13 in the early-season Pairwise ratings, with the No. 7-ranked Bobcats coming in at No. 11 in the Pairwise.

North Dakota and Quinnipiac have met four times, with three of the matchups in North Dakota, along with one big showdown in Tampa, Fla.

UND has won all four previous matchups with the Bobcats. The Bobcats came to Grand Forks to open the 2006-07 season and the Sioux earned a sweep, with Jonathan Toews scoring a hat trick in the 4-2 weekend finale.

In 2015, the teams squared off in Fargo’s Scheels Arena in the NCAA tournament West Region final, with North Dakota winning 4-1 to advance to the Frozen Four.

And in 2016, North Dakota defeated Quinnipiac in Tampa 5-1 to earn the program’s eighth national championship.

UND opened the season by sweeping Niagara, then won 4-3 at Bemidji State before the Beavers bounced back with a 4-3 overtime win in Grand Forks.

Quinnipiac opened the season at the Icebreaker tournament in Worcester, Mass., beating No. 18-ranked Northeastern 3-0 and tying No. 6 Boston College. Last week, they won a single game at Vermont.

Friday’s series opener will be the first home game for the Bobcats, who were 11-6-0 on home ice last year and 13-3-0 in 2019-20.

Senior Michael Lombardi leads Quinnipiac with four points in three games, scoring goals in consecutive games and notching a goal and an assist in the win over the Catamounts.

Yaniv Peets started both games in the goal at the Icebreaker, while Dylan St. Cyr, a transfer from Notre Dame, posted a shutout against Vermont.

Zach Driscoll, a graduate transfer from Bemidji State, is off to a strong start in goal for North Dakota. The two-time all-WCHA netminder, opened his UND career with a pair of wins over Niagara, including a shutout. He also got the win in his return to Bemidji last Friday. With his shutout of Niagara, Driscoll became the first goalie in NCAA history to record a shutout with three different schools in his career – one for St. Cloud State in 2016-17, nine from 2018-21 for Bemidji State and one so far for UND.

