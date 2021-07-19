UND finalizes schedule, featuring Thanksgiving weekend series against Minnesota

UND home hockey games will feature earlier starts during the 2021-22 season.

In releasing its full schedule on Monday, which includes a Thanksgiving weekend series in Grand Forks against the University of Minnesota, all Friday home games will be played at 7:07 p.m., while Saturday night contests will start at 6:07.

UND's schedule features 35 games, starting with an exhibition contest against Manitoba on Oct. 2. The season starts for real the following weekend at Ralph Engelstad Arena against Niagara with a pair nonconference games.

The October schedule also includes a home-and-home Highway 2 series with Bemidji State (Oct. 22-23), followed by a roadtrip to Hamden, Conn., for two games against Quinnipiac. The last meeting between the two programs was in the 2016 NCAA title game, won 5-1 by UND.

The following Saturday (Oct. 30) is the destination game in Nashville, Tenn., against Penn State. It marks the first ever meeting between the Fighting Hawks and Nittany Lions.

UND has been playing destination games on a periodic basis since 2016 and the events have grown in popularity.