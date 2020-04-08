UND commit Sanderson ranked No. 4 NHL Central Scouting Bureau

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

UND’s top hockey recruit for next season is likely to make history. It’s just a matter of when.

Jake Sanderson, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound defenseman, was ranked as the No. 4 North American skater according to the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau on Wednesday.

The NHL draft, originally scheduled for June 26-27 in Montreal, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. No makeup date has been set.

When the draft happens, Sanderson could become the highest drafted UND player ever. That distinction currently belongs to Jonathan Toews, who was selected No. 3 overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2006.

Sanderson also could potentially become the first player from Montana to play in the NHL. A native of Whitefish, he is the son of former NHL player Geoff Sanderson, who played 17 NHL seasons, accumulating 700 points for eight teams.

Jake Sanderson played for the U.S. Under-18 team last season and is expected to join the Fighting Hawks in the fall. Sanderson was ranked 11th in the midterm Central Scouting Bureau rankings, but shot up to the No. 4 spot behind only Alexis Lafreniere (winger), Quinton Byfield (center) and Jamie Drysdale (defenseman).