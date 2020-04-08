UND commit Sanderson ranked No. 4 NHL Central Scouting Bureau

UND’s top hockey recruit for next season is likely to make history. It’s just a matter of when.
Jake Sanderson, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound defenseman, was ranked as the No. 4 North American skater according to the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau on Wednesday.
The NHL draft, originally scheduled for June 26-27 in Montreal, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. No makeup date has been set.
When the draft happens, Sanderson could become the highest drafted UND player ever. That distinction currently belongs to Jonathan Toews, who was selected No. 3 overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2006.
Sanderson also could potentially become the first player from Montana to play in the NHL. A native of Whitefish, he is the son of former NHL player Geoff Sanderson, who played 17 NHL seasons, accumulating 700 points for eight teams.
Jake Sanderson played for the U.S. Under-18 team last season and is expected to join the Fighting Hawks in the fall. Sanderson was ranked 11th in the midterm Central Scouting Bureau rankings, but shot up to the No. 4 spot behind only Alexis Lafreniere (winger), Quinton Byfield (center) and Jamie Drysdale (defenseman).
"I'd be shocked if Jake Sanderson isn't selected top 10 in the draft," U-18 coach Seth Appert told nhl.com. "He plays the game so efficiently, defends so hard and can jump into the play and add offense ... he's the prototypical modern-age defenseman. I know other defensemen get more notoriety because of the points they put up, but the beauty of Jake is the more you watch him, the more you start to appreciate what an unbelievable defender he is."
The last UND player selected in the top 10 in the draft was forward Tyson Jost by the Colorado Avalanche in 2016.
Two North Dakotans are ranked among the top 100 prospects.
Tyler Kleven of Fargo, a 6-4, 200-pound defenseman, is ranked 42nd. Jackson Kunz of Grand Forks (Red River) is ranked 94th. Kunz played at Shattuck-St. Mary's last season. Kleven played on the U.S. Under-18 Team. Both Kleven and Kunz are UND commits.
UND SCHEDULE TAKING FORM
UND will be thrown right in the fire next fall.
The Fighting Hawks’ October schedule features four teams that finished in the top 17 in the PairWise rankings, including a doubleheader at Cornell Oct. 30-31. When the 2019-20 season was canceled due to the coronavirus, UND was No. 1 in the PairWise. Cornell topped the USCHO poll.
UND’s challenging October slate also features a neutral-site game against Penn State -- ranked No. 7 in the last PairWise rankings -- in Nashville on Oct. 17. It also hosts Minnesota for a doubleheader Oct. 23-24 in Grand Forks. The Gophers were ranked 17th in the final PairWise.
The season opener is Oct. 9-10 at Bemidji State. The Beavers were 12th in the final PairWise.
UND’s first conference games are Nov. 6-7 at St. Cloud State.
Follow Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig on Twitter: @dave_selvig
