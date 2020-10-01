U-Mary hockey team looking to complete unfinished business

In the program’s first two seasons (they were ineligible for the national tournament in their inaugural season) they have compiled a 78-14-2-2 record.

The Marauders are ready to embark on a 42-game schedule, which was in constant flux over the summer.

“It was a long process getting through the summer to see who was going to play,” Huntley said. “Every day it seemed like we were losing an opponent. Some teams were facing limitations, limiting travel, only able to play in-state games.”

The Marauders will play four teams for the first time, including a three-game trip to Lynchburg, Va., to take on Liberty, which was ranked No. 3 in the national poll last season. They will play home and road series against Iowa State, visit Minnesota-Crookston for a pair of games and will host Cincinnati for two games -- a team the Marauders were scheduled to face in the national tournament last spring.

They’ll also play Minot State and Jamestown’s Division I teams, as well as hosting Florida Gulf Coast on Feb. 26-27. The Eagles are the two-time defending national champs. Liberty, Florida Gulf Coast and Cincinnati were the top three teams in the Southeast Region last year.