U-Mary hockey team looking to complete unfinished business

Last season ended abruptly. This season is getting started a little later than planned.
Nevertheless, it’s hockey season for the University of Mary Marauders.
“We’re ready to go,” Marauders coach Dan Huntley said. “It’s been five weeks and the guys are in that position where they’re ready for someone else. They’re kind of tired of seeing each other. They’re eager to get back on the track of finishing what was taken away from us last year.”
The Marauders will open the 2020-21 season this weekend, with a home and home series against the University of Jamestown ACHA Division II team. They’ll drop the puck on the season on Friday at 7 p.m. in Jamestown and host the Jimmies on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Starion Sports Complex in Mandan.
On Wednesday, Oct. 7, the Marauders will host the Jimmies’ ACHA Division I squad.
The Marauders were originally set to open on Sept. 19-20, but the schedule was an ever-changing entity for much of the elongated offseason after everything shut down back in the spring due to the pandemic.
U-Mary feels like they have some unfinished business. The Marauders were 39-9-2 and ranked No. 2 in the final ACHA Division II poll last season and were set for their first national tournament appearance before the shutdown.
In the program’s first two seasons (they were ineligible for the national tournament in their inaugural season) they have compiled a 78-14-2-2 record.
The Marauders are ready to embark on a 42-game schedule, which was in constant flux over the summer.
“It was a long process getting through the summer to see who was going to play,” Huntley said. “Every day it seemed like we were losing an opponent. Some teams were facing limitations, limiting travel, only able to play in-state games.”
The Marauders will play four teams for the first time, including a three-game trip to Lynchburg, Va., to take on Liberty, which was ranked No. 3 in the national poll last season. They will play home and road series against Iowa State, visit Minnesota-Crookston for a pair of games and will host Cincinnati for two games -- a team the Marauders were scheduled to face in the national tournament last spring.
They’ll also play Minot State and Jamestown’s Division I teams, as well as hosting Florida Gulf Coast on Feb. 26-27. The Eagles are the two-time defending national champs. Liberty, Florida Gulf Coast and Cincinnati were the top three teams in the Southeast Region last year.
“We’re going to be challenged,” Huntley said. “Being able to face these teams multiple times, it strengthens our schedule. It’s nice having the respect of our peers that those teams want to play us.”
The Marauders return nine of their top 10 scorers, led by All-American forward Alex Flicek. The Bismarck native recorded 67 points last season, scoring 34 goals and assisting on 33 others.
Captain Zach Garrett had 59 points, including 23 goals, last season. Kyler Moore had 58 points, including 22 goals. And Seth Cushing was the team's top goal-scorer last season with 37 among his 57 points.
Lance Knudson has departed after leading the Marauders with 20 wins, a 1.82 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage. But Kyle Hayden -- with 18 wins, a 1.95 GAA and a .919 save percentage -- is among the four goaltenders in camp.
Johnny Witzke (21-29 -- 50), Drew Lenertz (3-24 -- 27) and Marshall Tschida (13-24 -- 37) were the main cogs on the blueline last season and all return.
The Marauders have gotten through camp healthy and are ready to hit the ice.
“We’ve been doing everything we can,” Huntley said. “The guys are wearing masks all day. It’s a different thing. We’ve all had to adjust. Not all of it is great or fun giving up social life, a lot of the college experience. But we’re coming into the first game with a full squad, nobody is out. It’s amazing to get to this point and we’re thankful we get to play right now.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, U-Mary won’t be selling tickets to the general public. A limited number of tickets will be distributed to students, faculty and staff. Fans in attendance will be asked to abide by campus social distancing rules.
“It’s going to be different,” Huntley said. “Instead of playing in front of a thousand, 1,100 people, to have 250 in the building. It will be a different atmosphere for us. Our home games will look more like a road game where other teams don’t get the crowds we do.
“You watch the NHL and they played without fans, we can do the same thing. We’re just going to have to find the emotion and momentum ourselves and be mentally focused.”
