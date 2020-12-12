U-Mary handles Jimmies for 14th victory

The University of Mary's 6-0 victory over the University of Jamestown ACHA Division II team on Saturday was not as close as it may seem.
U-Mary's shutout win at the Starion Sports Complex in Mandan was much more convincing on the ice. The Marauders outshot the Jimmies 61-19, converted four of six power-play opportunities and blanked Jamestown on six power plays.
With their third straight win, the Marauders upped their record to 14-1-2-1. Jamestown, coming off a 27-day layoff, lost its fourth straight and dipped to 4-9-1-1.
In a game littered with 16 penalties, two of them majors, the special teams had plenty of opportunities to show their stuff, and U-Mary head coach Daniel Huntley liked what he saw.
"We've been working on our power play a lot since we came back from the break. We've got some pretty skilled guys, and they showed their colors tonight," Huntley said.
He said the Marauder penalty killers were able to get Jamestown out of its comfort zone.
"We try to force the play. ... If we force them into situations where they're uncomfortable we'll be successful penalty killing," Huntley noted. "And goaltending plays into that, too."
Goalie Kyle Hayden was perfect on 19 shots to give the Marauders their fourth shutout of the season.
U-Mary's first four goals were on the power play. Andy Huber converted twice in the final five minutes of the first period. Jaren Hugelen and Drew Lenertz scored in the second period, catching the Jimmies two men short on both occasions.
Justin Ohnstad and Noah Scordato found the net in the third period with both teams at even strength.
It was a long night in the net for Jamestown junior Jimmy Grosklaus. He turned away 55 shots, including 24 in the second period.
Huber, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior from Bismarck High School, had a busy night, taking turns on the power play and the penalty kill. He said Friday's two power-play goals may have been a first for him.
"I'm not sure if I've ever done it in one game," he said.
While penalty killing doesn't show up on the scoreboard, he still takes a lot of satisfaction from blanking opposing teams on the power play.
"It makes it fun when you know you're mismatched," Huber said. "If you can keep the puck out of the net, it's almost like scoring a goal. ... I penalty kill with Zach Garrett. We've been together on the penalty kill since our first year here, so we've got good chemistry going."
The Marauders play a rematch with Jamestown's D-II team today at Jamestown. The puck drops at 2 p.m. That will be the last U-Mary game before the holiday break.
"We come back for practice on Jan. 4 and play at Williston on the 13th," Huntley said. "Then we go to Great Falls (Mont.) to play the University of Providence on the 15th and 16th."
Providence defeated the Marauders 3-2 in the ACHA Division II West Region tournament last in the conference tournament last February.
