U-Mary handles Jimmies for 14th victory

U-Mary's first four goals were on the power play. Andy Huber converted twice in the final five minutes of the first period. Jaren Hugelen and Drew Lenertz scored in the second period, catching the Jimmies two men short on both occasions.

Justin Ohnstad and Noah Scordato found the net in the third period with both teams at even strength.

It was a long night in the net for Jamestown junior Jimmy Grosklaus. He turned away 55 shots, including 24 in the second period.

Huber, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior from Bismarck High School, had a busy night, taking turns on the power play and the penalty kill. He said Friday's two power-play goals may have been a first for him.

"I'm not sure if I've ever done it in one game," he said.

While penalty killing doesn't show up on the scoreboard, he still takes a lot of satisfaction from blanking opposing teams on the power play.

"It makes it fun when you know you're mismatched," Huber said. "If you can keep the puck out of the net, it's almost like scoring a goal. ... I penalty kill with Zach Garrett. We've been together on the penalty kill since our first year here, so we've got good chemistry going."