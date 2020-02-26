Strong second half lifts CHS skaters to state

Century needed some time to get things in order, but now the Patriot hockey team sits at the head of the West Region, right where it was expected to be.

The Patriots, ranked No. 1 in the preseason coaches' poll, finished second behind Minot in the regular season standings. It was another matter in the regional tournament, where Century stepped on the gas to win handily.

So now the Patriots head into Thursday's first round of the state tournament as the West Region kingpins.

And what's their reward? A quarterfinal date with Fargo Davies, a team that lacks the usual characteristics of a No. 4 seed. The Eagles stand 19-5, including a 5-1 victory over CHS, and have won 10 of their last 11 games. Davies fell 3-1 to Fargo South-Shanley in the regional semifinals, but rebounded to crush West Fargo 9-1 in a state qualifier.

Davies is seeded No. 4 only because top-seeded Grand Forks Central was upset by archrival Grand Forks Red River and had to qualify through the consolation bracket.

CHS coach Troy Olson says there's no reason to complain though. He said any of the four qualifiers from the East was going to be a tough draw.