Strong second half lifts CHS skaters to state

Century needed some time to get things in order, but now the Patriot hockey team sits at the head of the West Region, right where it was expected to be.
The Patriots, ranked No. 1 in the preseason coaches' poll, finished second behind Minot in the regular season standings. It was another matter in the regional tournament, where Century stepped on the gas to win handily.
So now the Patriots head into Thursday's first round of the state tournament as the West Region kingpins.
And what's their reward? A quarterfinal date with Fargo Davies, a team that lacks the usual characteristics of a No. 4 seed. The Eagles stand 19-5, including a 5-1 victory over CHS, and have won 10 of their last 11 games. Davies fell 3-1 to Fargo South-Shanley in the regional semifinals, but rebounded to crush West Fargo 9-1 in a state qualifier.
Davies is seeded No. 4 only because top-seeded Grand Forks Central was upset by archrival Grand Forks Red River and had to qualify through the consolation bracket.
CHS coach Troy Olson says there's no reason to complain though. He said any of the four qualifiers from the East was going to be a tough draw.
"Those top four who made it from the East have been the top four all year long. They took turns beating up on each other. ... Maybe there's a little more parity than we're used to."
Thursday's first-round pairings at the Fargo Scheels Arena have Davies and Century squaring off at noon, Minot facing South-Shanley at 2:30, Jamestown going against Red River at 5:30 and Central taking on Bismarck at 8 p.m.
Century defeated Bismarck 5-2 in the West Region championship game and Red River blanked South-Shanley 2-0 for the East Region title.
Century's season has consisted of two distinctly different parts. Prior to defeating Bismarck 8-4 in mid-season, the Patriots stood 5-5. The victory over the archrival Demons launched Century on a 12-2 surge that carried though the regional tournament.
The Patriots' only losses in that span were to Davies, 5-1, and South-Shanley, 3-0, back-to-back, early this month.
Olson said the CHS turnaround wasn't so much about offense or defense as it was hockey smarts and approach to the game.
"It seems it took longer this year to find an identity we could build around and have some success. ... For awhile, to be honest with you, it was bad penalties and lack of effort that held us back.
"We got through that, especially toward the end of the season, we got our penalty minutes down and started putting more periods of good hockey together, and that made a world of difference," Olson observed.
Taking care of the intangibles has led to some tangible results in recent games.
"It seems the puck started going in for us. We changed our lines around a little bit and started seeing a lot better effort and defensive zone play from our guys," Olson noted. "A lot of that has to do with senior leadership and seeing the end in sight."
You have free articles remaining.
The Patriots crushed Williston 10-2 and Dickinson 11-2 before downing Bismarck in the regional tournament. Those first two tournament games gave a big lift to the CHS statistics sheet.
Junior forward Colton Schulte and senior defenseman Connor Hanson are the Patriots' top two goal-getters with 18 and 16, respectively. Junior forwards Alex Samardzic and Eli Reimer has 12 goals apiece and senior forward Austin Wald is also in double figures with 10.
The assist leaders are Schulte, junior forward Cullen Curl and Wald with 19, 17 and 15, respectively. The Patriots have outscored their opponents 113-56. In the net, senior Wyatt Stevahn and junior Holden Ubl have been getting the most minutes. Stevahn is 7-2 with a 1.89 goals-against average in nine games. Ubl stands 7-5 with a 2.26 GAA in 12.83 games.
"They're both pretty good goaltenders, and they give us a good chance to win on any given night," Olson said. "It's been nice for us to run a couple of guys out there."
The West Region teams are swimming upstream in the state tournament. CHS, BHS, Minot and Jamestown are a combined 1-9 against the qualifiers from the East and have been outscored 63-11 in the 10 games.
Century has the only win over the East qualifiers. During the Christmas break the Patriots edged Red River 3-2 in overtime at the VFW Sports Center.
Bismarck Demons
Bismarck overcame a down-and-up season to qualify for the state tournament for the 31st straight season.
The Demons slid into the West Region tournament on a seven-game losing streak, righted the ship and earned a return trip to state. Their two tournament wins included a 3-2 semifinal victory over top-seeded Minot.
In the championship game BHS fell victim to Century, 5-2. That was the Demons' third loss to the Patriots in as many tries.
Grand Forks Central is the next obstacle for BHS. Central overpowered the Demons 12-1 in Bismarck on Dec. 28.
Central, seeded No. 1 in the East Region, was upended by cross-town rival Red River in the regional semifinals. The next day, in the state tournament qualifier, the Redskins outlasted Fargo North 4-3 in a two-overtime struggle.
Although Bismarck has been a state tournament regular since 1990, it hasn't appeared in the championship game since 2017. The Demons won the state championship in 2014 and have finished second in 2009, 2016 and 2017.
This season the Demons were above .500 at 6-5 when they fell victim to Century, 8-4, in early January. BHS recovered to defeat Devils Lake 4-2, but then dropped its final seven regular-season games.
Joey Heinert, Nicholas Mortenson, Remington Richardson and Mark Horner tallied two goals apiece as the Demons turned things around in the regional tournament. Senior goalie Quinn Ackerman played every minute of the regional tournament, stopping 75 of 84 shots.
Heinert and Greyson Farnsworth, both seniors, lead BHS with 16 and 11 goals, respectively. They're also the leading point producers with 39 and 20, respectively.
Next in line are sophomore Hunter Acker with seven goals and 18 points, Mortenson, a junior with six goals and 17 points, and Jack Steckler, a junior with seven goals and 17 points.
Ackerman has done the bulk of Bismarck's goaltending. He's 7-11 with a 3.94 goal-against average. Backup Logan Hendrickson, a junior, has a 2-3 record with a 3.83 GAA.