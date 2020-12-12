St. Cloud State skates past UND; Bison edge UND in basketball

OMAHA, Neb. -- Zach Okabe and Kevin Fitzgerald scored goals 2:04 apart in the second period to lift St. Cloud State to a 5-3 victory over North Dakota on Saturday at the National Collegiate Hockey Conference pod at Baxter Arena.
Okabe snapped a 2-2 deadlock at 11:12 and Fitzgerald scored the Huskies’ second power-play goal of the game at 13:16 to give SCSU a two-goal lead after a back-and-forth opening 30 minutes.
St. Cloud State struck quickly as Sam Hentges scored on the Huskies’ first shot of the game. Hentges notched his second goal of the season on a long blast that eluded UND goaltender Peter Thome 51 seconds into the game.
The Huskies were 2-for-5 on the man advantage and killed off all five of North Dakota’s power-play opportunities.
Matt Kiersted tied it up just 40 seconds later on a blast from just in front of the blue line off assists from Jordan Kawaguchi and Riese Gaber at 1:31. Kawaguchi’s assist kept his scoring streak going. Last year’s Hobey Baker finalist is the only player to have scored in each of his team’s games at the pod.
Easton Brodzinski scored 8 seconds into a power play with assists going to Kevin Fitzgerald and Nolan Walker, giving the Huskies a 2-1 lead at 8:13.
North Dakota tied it up as Brendan Budy scored at 3:27 of the second period. Budy beat David Hrenak with UND skating with an extra attacker on a delayed penalty call. Jasper Weatherby and Grant Mismash picked up assists on Budy’s first career goal.
St. Cloud State regained the advantage on Okabe’s one-timer.
Fitzgerald added a power-play goal on a shot from in front through traffic at 13:16, giving St. Cloud a two-goal lead for the first time. Walker and Brodzinski picked up assists.
Jami Krannikla scored an insurance goal for St. Cloud State at 15:08, making it a three-goal lead at 5-2.
Mismash scored on a penalty shot with 2:15 remaining, pulling North Dakota within two goals.
Hrenak stopped 33 shots for the Huskies. Thome finished with 14 saves and allowed four goals before giving way to Adam Scheel, who allowed one goal and made 11 saves.
North Dakota (3-2-1) takes on Western Michigan at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday and St. Cloud State (4-1-0) takes on Nebraska-Omaha at 8:05 p.m. on Sunday.
BISON EDGE UND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sam Griesel hit a free throw with 5 seconds remaining to give North Dakota State a 53-52 victory over North Dakota on Saturday on the final day of the Dakota Showcase at the Sanford Pentagon.
The Bison rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to finish 2-1 in the three-day event.
Griesel led NDSU (2-5) with 14 points and six rebounds. Tyree Eady added 13 points for NDSU. Rocky Kreuser added nine points and six rebounds.
Filip Rebraca posted a game-high 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds for North Dakota (1-5). Seybian Sims pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds for UND.
UND travels to Southern Illinois on Thursday, Dec. 17. NDSU visits Texas Christian on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!