St. Cloud State skates past UND; Bison edge UND in basketball

OMAHA, Neb. -- Zach Okabe and Kevin Fitzgerald scored goals 2:04 apart in the second period to lift St. Cloud State to a 5-3 victory over North Dakota on Saturday at the National Collegiate Hockey Conference pod at Baxter Arena.

Okabe snapped a 2-2 deadlock at 11:12 and Fitzgerald scored the Huskies’ second power-play goal of the game at 13:16 to give SCSU a two-goal lead after a back-and-forth opening 30 minutes.

St. Cloud State struck quickly as Sam Hentges scored on the Huskies’ first shot of the game. Hentges notched his second goal of the season on a long blast that eluded UND goaltender Peter Thome 51 seconds into the game.

The Huskies were 2-for-5 on the man advantage and killed off all five of North Dakota’s power-play opportunities.

Matt Kiersted tied it up just 40 seconds later on a blast from just in front of the blue line off assists from Jordan Kawaguchi and Riese Gaber at 1:31. Kawaguchi’s assist kept his scoring streak going. Last year’s Hobey Baker finalist is the only player to have scored in each of his team’s games at the pod.

Easton Brodzinski scored 8 seconds into a power play with assists going to Kevin Fitzgerald and Nolan Walker, giving the Huskies a 2-1 lead at 8:13.