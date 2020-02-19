Speidel serves as valuable resource for local goalies

For more than a decade, Speidel worked his magic with the likes of former Bobcat, Minnesota State-Mankato Maverick and U-Mary Marauder goalie Aaron Nelson. He also kept a position as goaltender coach for the Patriots.

After a few years on the bench, Speidel realized he wanted to focus on goalies and launched a school while still working with the Patriots during the season.

Outside the rink, Speidel worked with Bismarck High goalies when they asked him to coach them during the season as well. While it might have been perceived as a conflict to coach rival schools, the idea got the blessing of Century coach Troy Olson, who initially asked Speidel to be a full-time assistant before the 2006-07 season.

“I don’t really mind that he’s working with other goalies,” Olson said. “He does a good job and provides a valuable service to teams. It’s like a contract job so technically they’re not on staff. When you look at it like that, it’s no different from training with (others).”

Speidel, however, said it was important to get his coach’s blessing.