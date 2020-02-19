Speidel serves as valuable resource for local goalies

If Nate Speidel had his way, every game at this week’s West Region hockey tournament involving Bismarck, Century or Mandan would never end. Each goalie would pitch shutouts forever and ever.
Speidel is in the unusual position of goaltender coach for Bismarck High and Century, and he works in the offseason with goalies from Mandan High School and the University of Mary through his Goalrobber Hockey School.
“It is a tall task, but I’ve had help from (former Century goalie) Devon Butz,” Speidel said. “Both of us help both teams. Butz was one of the first goaltenders I ever coached.”
During this high school season, the pair has worked with 10 goaltenders -- five each from BHS and CHS. That’s a lot.
“It’s very unique,” Speidel said. “A lot of programs have one or two, but the Bismarck area is fortunate to have as many as they have. We’re really proud of the technicality of these goaltenders. All of them are capable enough to get varsity-level ice time. The drawback is no one gets all of the ice time.”
That’s not a bad thing.
Second-seeded Century opens its tournament against Williston today at 5 p.m. at the VFW Sports Center. Century coach Troy Olson will be able to put one of the region’s top two goalies in goals-against average between the pipes.
Senior Wyatt Stevahn is 6-2-0 this season with a region-leading 1.88 goals against average. Junior Holden Ubl is second at 2.40 and has a 5-5 record. Stevahn is first in save percent (90.3), while Ubl is fourth (89.7).
Bismarck High plays Jamestown in the second game of the day. The Demons rely on senior Quinn Ackerman and junior Logan Hendrickson in net. Ackerman is 5-10-0 and is eighth in goals-against average (3.83) and 10th in save percent (87.8). Hendrickson is ninth in goals against (3.87) and 11th in saves (87.5).
Top-seed Minot plays Bottineau-Rugby at 11 a.m., and Mandan meets Dickinson in the evening finale. Mandan goaltending options include senior Jordan Arenz (5-2-0, fourth in GAA 3.17; eighth in saves 88.1) and junior Zane Clausen (6-8-0, sixth in GAA 3.63; seventh in saves 88.7).
If one gets hot, they could carry the team to the state tournament. It’s no longer the kid with the least skills that gets stuck in the nets.
“I think that probably was a bit of the culture years ago,” said Speidel, who starred at Hazen-Beulah and played for the Bismarck Bobcats and St. John's (Minn.) University before being hired as full-time coach at Century 14 years ago. “Now people realize how much it’s evolved into such a dynamic and athletic position. Coaches recognize they need to put one of their best athletes in the net.”
For more than a decade, Speidel worked his magic with the likes of former Bobcat, Minnesota State-Mankato Maverick and U-Mary Marauder goalie Aaron Nelson. He also kept a position as goaltender coach for the Patriots.
After a few years on the bench, Speidel realized he wanted to focus on goalies and launched a school while still working with the Patriots during the season.
Outside the rink, Speidel worked with Bismarck High goalies when they asked him to coach them during the season as well. While it might have been perceived as a conflict to coach rival schools, the idea got the blessing of Century coach Troy Olson, who initially asked Speidel to be a full-time assistant before the 2006-07 season.
“I don’t really mind that he’s working with other goalies,” Olson said. “He does a good job and provides a valuable service to teams. It’s like a contract job so technically they’re not on staff. When you look at it like that, it’s no different from training with (others).”
Speidel, however, said it was important to get his coach’s blessing.
“It’s important to honor current commitments so I had a meeting with coach Olson and asked if that was something he would be OK with,” Speidel said. “To his credit, he said competition is good and we want good things for the area teams. We know the East is strong. Perhaps the primary mission isn’t to beat one another across town but to win a state championship.”
With that, Speidel began his work with the Demons.
Speidel said it’s important to keep in mind that he doesn’t get involved in game-time decisions.
“The head coach and the coaching staff have to be the final say in selecting the roster,” Speidel said. “They are part of the synergy. The coaching staff knows their players and team dynamics best. We focus on skill-development. If they ask us for advice, we give it.”
Speidel’s work hasn’t been limited to boys hockey. He also coached Kennedy Blair, who played in Bismarck and at the University of North Dakota before moving on the Mercyhurst University, and Lucy Morgan, who began her hockey career in Mandan and now plays for St. Lawrence University.