Six University of North Dakota players on National College Hockey Conference First Team

Forwards Jordan Kawaguchi and Shane Pinto, defenseman Matt Kiersted and goalie Adam Scheel from the University of North Dakota hockey team have been named to the National College Hockey Conference First Team.
Jacob Bernard-Docker, a defenseman, was named to the second team, while forward Collin Adams was named honorable mention.
UND hosts the NCHC tournament this weekend. Top-seeded North Dakota faces eighth-seeded Miami-Ohio on Friday at 7:37 p.m.
