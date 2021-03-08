 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Six University of North Dakota players on National College Hockey Conference First Team

Six University of North Dakota players on National College Hockey Conference First Team

{{featured_button_text}}

Forwards Jordan Kawaguchi and Shane Pinto, defenseman Matt Kiersted and goalie Adam Scheel from the University of North Dakota hockey team have been named to the National College Hockey Conference First Team.

pinto

Pinto

Jacob Bernard-Docker, a defenseman, was named to the second team, while forward Collin Adams was named honorable mention.

UND hosts the NCHC tournament this weekend. Top-seeded North Dakota faces eighth-seeded Miami-Ohio on Friday at 7:37 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News