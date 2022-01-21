Rudrud nets hat trick in Bobcats' nine-goal barrage

Defense has been optional in all four of Bismarck's previous four meetings with the North Iowa Bulls, and so it went again Friday.

The Bobcats rode a hat trick by Quinn Rudrud and scoring up and down their lineup to a bonkers 9-7 victory over the Bulls.

"(Quinn) started out slow, he was a guy who came back and we didn't have a lot of veterans," Bobcats coach Layne Sedevie said. "As of late, he's been one of our best players and he's had success finding the back of the net, and he's a big reason why we got two points tonight.

"Any time you can get a hat trick, it's pretty special."

The first four meetings between the two teams were split 2-2 between the teams and each team winning on their home ice. That, plus averaging more than eight goals a game, gave fans on both sides plenty to cheer about in the previous four meetings.

Last night, North Iowa broke the ice less than four minutes into the action, which kickstarted a six-goal first period in which the teams traded three goals apiece.

"I thought we played well last time (North Iowa) was here," Sedevie said. "Tonight, our offense has been clicking and I know we can score goals, but our D-zone has to be better."

Carter Rapalje, a Bobcats killer all season long, was up to his usual tricks, scoring twice, including the game-opening goal, and assisted on a third-period goal to give himself 10 points (7 goals, 3 assists) in five games against the Bobcats.

"When we played them here before Christmas, we did a good job of having good structure and taking away time and space," Sedevie said. "He's a guy where if he gets the puck in the right area, he'll put it in the back of the net."

Despite Rapalje's scoring touch, the Bobcats managed to earn a 3-1 lead in the first period, as Adam Pietila leveled the scoring, Rudrud gave the Bobcats their first lead, and Drew Holt gave them some temporary insurance.

The lead didn't last long, as a two-goal barrage by the Bulls, including Rapalje's second of the night, leveled the score at three, which is where things sat in the first intermission.

"Being a former goaltender, games like this are not fun to play in," Sedevie said.

Quick responses was a constant throughout the night, as is almost necessary when 16 goals must be counted up. The Bobcats responded to Rapalje's icebreaker in the first with the leveling goal from Pietila less than a minute later.

Bismarck made quick responses in each of the final two periods as well. After Sean Vlasich (who had a goal and three assists of his own) tied the game at four, Owen Michaels responded 21 seconds later to give Bismarck the lead back.

In the third, Bismarck twice responded to North Iowa goals with tallies of their own within a minute of action, and the Bobcats never trailed again after Michaels' goal.

"I don't know if I've ever seen a game like that," Sedevie said. "Thankfully we were clicking. We scored some nice goals, some gritty goals, we had some good traffic in front on point shots where their goaltender didn't see it.

"We scored differently, which is nice, and we had different lines scoring, which is also nice."

Scoring 16 goals would usually suggest that there were power-play goals involved, but the teams combined for just two penalties, and neither team took advantage of their power play, though North Iowa did score six seconds after Bismarck's third-period penalty expired.

"The refs let the offenses decide the game tonight," Sedevie said. "There was a lot of easy ice out there, and that's typically something I'm not happy about. You have to take away time and space in this league, and if you don't, top players in this league will pick you apart.

"I thought it was a clean game, but hopefully we have a cleaner game tomorrow."

Both teams rode their goalies all the way, and while both allowed far more goals than one usually wants, each netminder also made a number of saves that kept their opponents off the board.

Oskar Spinnars Nordin made a number of spectacular saves for the Bobcats on tough plays by the Bulls, and Hudson Hodges stymied a number of Bismarck chances as well.

"Neither goaltender had much help," Sedevie said. "There's probably a reason neither team yanked their goaltender, I thought they played well. When you don't allow your goaltender to see pucks and you don't block shots, there isn't much a goaltender can do."

The finishing goal came late in the third. After a North Iowa goal by Brett Morich made it 8-7 with just under two minutes to go, Bismarck won a key face-off in their defensive end with Hodges on the bench and Ben Troumbley did not miss, nailing the North Iowa net from just inside the offensive blue line to give the Bobcats a 9-7 lead with 42 seconds left.

"I don't know if I have any (takeaways) from tonight, other than both offenses were really good," Sedevie said. "I don't think either goaltender played bad, but there was no structure in this game. At the end of the day, it's two points, and that's the positive part for us."

Sedevie's squad will hope for a little more defense tonight as they face North Iowa again at the VFW Sports Center as part of Hockey Day North Dakota. Puck drop between the two teams is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

