Rauhauser's college career ended prematurely but pro career remains ahead

Alec Rauhauser’s next hockey game will be as a pro.
When and where? Therin lies the rub.
The Bismarck native and Century High grad signed a free-agent contract with the NHL’s Florida Panthers earlier this month. Rauhauser will not play with the Panthers this season, if it resumes. The NHL season was put on ice March 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In the meantime, Rauhauser has plenty to keep him busy. He’ll graduate this semester with a business degree from Bowling Green University, in Ohio, while also staying fit in a socially responsible way.
“You can’t do too much. I’m mostly just staying in my apartment doing classwork online,” he said. “Right now we’re using our gym at the rink, but only a couple of us can be in there at a time.”
Like so many college and high school athletes, Rauhauser’s season came to a jarring end.
The Falcons (21-13-4) had just swept Alaska in the opening round of the WCHA playoffs, setting up a semifinal series against 11th-ranked Bemidji State. As the coronavirus situation rapidly unfolded across the country, instead of flying back to Ohio, the team instead went to Minneapolis. The Falcons continued preparations for Bemidji State, but eventually got the word the NCAA was cancelling the remainder of the winter season.
“We were actually getting ready to go to the Mall of America. We were sitting in a bus when we got the word,” Rauhauser said.
It was especially disappointing for Rauhauser, the Falcons’ senior captain, who was having another banner season.
“You don’t want to go out that way,” he said. “We were playing really well. We were unbeaten in our last 10 games and feeling pretty good about ourselves. With the way we were going, it was a pretty tough way to end.”
Despite the unfortunate ending, Rauhauser had a career for the record books.
Twice named the WCHA’s Defenseman of the Year (sophomore and senior seasons), and scoring the ninth-most points by a blue-liner in school history (122), he said the memories will last longer than the accolades..
“Getting to play at BG was everything I expected and much more,” he said. “I had great teammates and coaches. The support we got from the community is unreal. It was an awesome experience.”
Now it’s on to the pros where he could become only the third player from Bismarck to play in the NHL, joining Mike Peluso and Scott Fankhouser. Peluso, a winger, played 37 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2001-02 and one with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2004. Fankhouser, a goalie, played 16 games with the Atlanta Thrashers in 1999-2000 and seven the following year.
“When I was growing up, Patrick Anderson would come back in the summer and skate with us. He played at Michigan Tech and we thought it was really cool that he came back and did that,” Rauhauser said. “You look at Jared Spooner. He’s having a really good career at Mankato. Unfortunately he got hurt this year. Hopefully that shows the younger kids in Bismarck-Mandan that we can have some players that go on to play college hockey.”
Somewhere down the line, Rauhauser could see himself coaching, just not yet.
“I can’t imagine not being involved in hockey some way,” he said. “I’ve had to work for everything. Honestly, it wasn’t like I was expecting any of this to happen. Hopefully, I can take advantage of it and play professionally for a long time.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
