Rauhauser's college career ended prematurely but pro career remains ahead

“We were actually getting ready to go to the Mall of America. We were sitting in a bus when we got the word,” Rauhauser said.

It was especially disappointing for Rauhauser, the Falcons’ senior captain, who was having another banner season.

“You don’t want to go out that way,” he said. “We were playing really well. We were unbeaten in our last 10 games and feeling pretty good about ourselves. With the way we were going, it was a pretty tough way to end.”

Despite the unfortunate ending, Rauhauser had a career for the record books.

Twice named the WCHA’s Defenseman of the Year (sophomore and senior seasons), and scoring the ninth-most points by a blue-liner in school history (122), he said the memories will last longer than the accolades..

“Getting to play at BG was everything I expected and much more,” he said. “I had great teammates and coaches. The support we got from the community is unreal. It was an awesome experience.”