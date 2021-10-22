Quinnipiac gets first win over UND

Quinnipiac finally got North Dakota on its home ice, and the Bobcats broke through.

The Bobcats posted their first victory in five games against UND, bouncing back from an early deficit to win 5-2 on Friday night at Frank Perotti Jr. Arena in Hamden, Conn.

The No. 7-ranked Bobcats won the opening game of their non-conference weekend series with No. 6-ranked North Dakota.

North Dakota had won all four meetings in the all-time series, with three games in North Dakota and a neutral-site victory in Tampa in the 2016 NCAA Frozen Four championship game.

Matteo Costantini gave North Dakota the lead early on, recording his first collegiate goal at 7:44 of the first period.

Quinnipiac evened it up at 1-1 on Oliver Chau’s goal at 12:51, assisted by Brendan Less and Ethan de Jong.

Quinnipiac put 28 shots on goal to North Dakota’s 16 and the Bobcats, after staking UND to the early lead, scored four straight goals to take command.

The Bobcats scored twice in the second period to take a 3-1 lead into the third.

Joey Cippollone gave the Bobcats a lead at 5:35 of the second, scoring off assists by Ethan Leyh and Zach Metsa. A power-play goal by Jayden Lee gave Quinnipiac a two-goal lead at 10:43 of the second. Michael Lombardi and Leyh got the assists.

Early in the third, the Bobcats took advantage of a power play to build on the lead as Ty Smilanic scored six seconds into a 5-on-3, assisted by Metsa and Chau for a 4-1 lead.

UND got on the board again, thanks to a man advantage. Jake Sanderson scored his third goal of the season, assisted by Jake Schmaltz and Ashton Calder, at 15:17 of the third to make it 4-2.

But that was as close as North Dakota could get, and Chau’s second goal of the night, an empty-netter with 47 seconds remaining, sealed a 5-2 series-opening win for the hosts.

Yaniv Perets finished with 14 saves for Quinnipiac (3-0-1) and Zach Driscoll had 23 for UND (3-2-0).

The two teams meet again on Saturday night at 6 p.m.

