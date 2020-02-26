Playing loose key to Blizzard's hot streak

“One of the luxuries we’ve had through my whole time with the Blizzard is outstanding goaltending and we have that with both Lauren and Karsyn this season,” Meyer said. “It’s a really tough decision this week to decide who gets to start. We have total confidence in both of them. It’s a good problem to have.”

The Bismarck roster features eight seniors playing their final high school games this weekend. Regardless of what happens, Meyer said it’s a special group.

“You look at the leadership qualities and what type of kids we have, that’s just as important as anything else,” Meyer said. “There have been so many times where if we’re staying a hotel, or we’re out to eat at a restaurant, we always get compliments on how our kids behave and carry themselves. It’s a great group of kids. They do things the right way.”

Braves look to build on solid season

Mandan played its way into a trip to Fargo.

The Braves (10-12) won three of their last four games, with the lone loss a competitive 4-1 defeat against No. 1 Fargo Davies.

First-year coach Ben Hertz features a young team. Of the Braves’ top eight scorers, five are eight-graders, three are juniors, plus one sophomore and one freshman.