Playing loose key to Blizzard's hot streak

Playing free and easy has made a big difference for the Bismarck Blizzard this season.
Managing expectations, and pressure, is almost as important as the Xs and Os for Tim Meyer, head coach of the Blizzard, who have won every state girls hockey championship since 2015.
“It’s one of those things where you try not to focus on it, but you’d be lying if you said it wasn’t in the back of your mind,” Meyer said of trying to defend another title.
The Blizzard started the season 3-4-1.
“I think there was some of that where we were playing a little tight, trying to do too much,” Meyer said. “During the second half of the season we’ve played a little looser.”
From Dec. 28 until Feb. 21, the Blizzard won all 14 games they played. The streak ended last Friday against Fargo Davies. The Eagles have not lost a game all season.
“Davies is a good team. They’re strong up and down the lineup,” Meyer said. “They’re tough to score on. We only scored two goals on them in two games.”
A third matchup could be in the offing this weekend, potentially for all the marbles at the state tournament at the Scheels Arena in Fargo. Davies (20-0-3) is the top seed. The Blizzard (17-5-1) are seeded second.
Bismarck faces Mandan (10-12) in the third quarterfinal game today at 5 p.m. The Blizzard beat the Braves 12-1 and 4-1 during the regular season.
Other than the slow start, it’s been a pretty typical season for the Blizzard. They’ve scored 124 goals and allowed only 30.
Goals have come from 19 different players. Madison Brown, a freshman, leads with 29. Senior Riley Ball has 26 and junior Paige Hanson 13. Cameron Schmidt (17 points), Jayda Krikorian (17), Allisyn Hulst (15), Noelle Martin (11), Anna German (11) and Eva Churchill (10) all have double figures in points. Martin, a junior, is out for the season with a knee injury.
“We want to get contributions from everybody,” Meyer said. “If we put a jersey on you, we’re going to put you on the ice.”
You have free articles remaining.
Brown (62 points) and Ball (55) are the top two point scorers in the state by a wide margin.
“Madison and Riley obviously stick out for what they’ve done,” Meyer said.
Hanson gets credit for her versatility.
“Paige played forward last year and she started at forward this year but we saw something and moved her back to defense and she’s done a really good job back there,” Meyer said.
Depth also pertains to what happens between the pipes. Senior Lauren Watkins (1.09) and junior Karsyn Hellman (1.14) rank second and third in goals-against average.
“One of the luxuries we’ve had through my whole time with the Blizzard is outstanding goaltending and we have that with both Lauren and Karsyn this season,” Meyer said. “It’s a really tough decision this week to decide who gets to start. We have total confidence in both of them. It’s a good problem to have.”
The Bismarck roster features eight seniors playing their final high school games this weekend. Regardless of what happens, Meyer said it’s a special group.
“You look at the leadership qualities and what type of kids we have, that’s just as important as anything else,” Meyer said. “There have been so many times where if we’re staying a hotel, or we’re out to eat at a restaurant, we always get compliments on how our kids behave and carry themselves. It’s a great group of kids. They do things the right way.”
Braves look to build on solid season
Mandan played its way into a trip to Fargo.
The Braves (10-12) won three of their last four games, with the lone loss a competitive 4-1 defeat against No. 1 Fargo Davies.
First-year coach Ben Hertz features a young team. Of the Braves’ top eight scorers, five are eight-graders, three are juniors, plus one sophomore and one freshman.
Junior Ana Ross has netted 14 goals, one more than freshman Maci Berg, who primarily plays defense. Ross and Berg each have 20 points, one more than eighth-grader Madison Hertz (19 points, including 13 assists). Kenlee Edland, another eighth-grader, has seven goals, third-most on the team.
Sophomores Jayli Wandler and Autumn Sheetz have shared goal-tending duties. Wandler has started four of the last five games.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com