Opportunistic Demons skates post road win in Mandan

Bismarck coach Wes Carr said the ability to finish around then net was the difference on Tuesday.

"It really is. It's something we've been trying to harp on -- getting our power play to 50 percent and create some opportunities," Carr said. "It was tough at the beginning of the season because we weren't playing good positional hockey. ...We've started to stress that a lot more and we're creating more opportunities to score goals."

Carr said the first period was not pretty. Some things had to be said -- and were -- during the period break.

"The boys started to realize they were playing sloppy and a little bit lazy. (Goalie Logan Hendrickson) kept us in there for awhile," Carr observed.

Bismarck played it safe in the third period, putting just six shots on net.

Mandan broke through against Hendrickson with 9:43 to play, Zane Fay popping in a rebound on the heels of Blake Kilen's blast from the blue line.

Mandan coach Leif Mattson pulled his goalie when the Braves won a faceoff in the Bismarck end with 50 seconds on the clock, but Hendrickson didn't have to make a stop. The Braves launched three shots, two of which were blocked, and one that sailed off target.