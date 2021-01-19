Opportunistic Demons skates post road win in Mandan

Creating opportunities is vital to winning hockey games. So, too, is capitalizing on them.
Mandan spent much of the first half of Tuesday's game at the Starion Sports Complex putting pressure on the Bismarck Demons, but was unable to score. The Braves were unable to get the stick on the pass or the shot on net when it was needed.
Bismarck, more opportunistic, escaped with a 2-1 West Region hockey victory on Tuesday night.
Through the first period and into the second, the Braves were a step ahead of the visitors. Had they converted their grade A chances, they might have finished the first period with a one- or two-goal lead.
Instead, the game was scoreless when the Braves took the first penalty of the game early in the second period. Suddenly, the Demons came to life. BOOM, BHS scored seven seconds into the power play. Nicholas Mortenson blasted a high shot from the high slot past Mandan goalie Zane Clausen to open the night's scoring.
Just over four minutes later, the Demons struck again, Hunter Acker setting up Owen Haase on Clausen's doorstep with a nifty pass from the goal line on the left corner. Haase capitalized, slipping the disc into the net for a 2-0 Bismarck lead at 8:22. Acker assisted on both Demon goals.
The Demons outshot Mandan 15-6 in the second period, but Clausen was able to prevent further damage.
Bismarck coach Wes Carr said the ability to finish around then net was the difference on Tuesday.
"It really is. It's something we've been trying to harp on -- getting our power play to 50 percent and create some opportunities," Carr said. "It was tough at the beginning of the season because we weren't playing good positional hockey. ...We've started to stress that a lot more and we're creating more opportunities to score goals."
Carr said the first period was not pretty. Some things had to be said -- and were -- during the period break.
"The boys started to realize they were playing sloppy and a little bit lazy. (Goalie Logan Hendrickson) kept us in there for awhile," Carr observed.
Bismarck played it safe in the third period, putting just six shots on net.
Mandan broke through against Hendrickson with 9:43 to play, Zane Fay popping in a rebound on the heels of Blake Kilen's blast from the blue line.
Mandan coach Leif Mattson pulled his goalie when the Braves won a faceoff in the Bismarck end with 50 seconds on the clock, but Hendrickson didn't have to make a stop. The Braves launched three shots, two of which were blocked, and one that sailed off target.
Carr said as a head coach and in his years as a BHS assistant he's never enjoyed his visits to Mandan.
"This is a tough place to play. And they really have a good goaltender," he noted.
Next on the schedule for the Demons is a Thursday home game with Minot, which sits second in the region behind Jamestown.
"It's a very important game. Our boys are really chomping at the bit and they've got some confidence," Carr said. "But Minot has almost everybody back from last year and they've got a good goalie."
Mandan also plays on Thursday, taking on Century in Bismarck.