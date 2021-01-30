Omaha beats UND 5-4 to earn NCHC split

OMAHA, Neb. -- Isaiah Saville turned aside 43 shots as Nebraska-Omaha held off North Dakota to gain a split in their National Collegiate Hockey Conference weekend series.

Five different players notched goals for the No. 9-ranked Mavericks in a 5-4 victory over No. 2-ranked UND at Baxter Arena.

North Dakota outshot Omaha 47-27 but the Mavericks cashed in on three of five power-play opportunities to bounce back from a 6-2 loss in the series opener on Friday night.

Saville stopped 17 shots in the first period, 10 in a scoreless second and 16 in the third as UND kept applying pressure in a late comeback bid. Adam Scheel finished with 22 saves for UND.

Nebraska-Omaha struck early as Chayse Primeau took a long pass from Kirby Proctor and beat Scheel with a backhand on a breakaway, making it 1-0 Mavericks at 8:29.

Omaha made it a two-goal cushion as Nolan Sullivan pounced on a rebound in front of Scheel and scored a power-play goal at 12:05.

North Dakota’s Shane Pinto scored with the man advantage at 14:48 to trim the deficit in half. Pinto’s 10th goal of the season ended UNO’s streak of 50 consecutive successful penalty kills.