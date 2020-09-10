NCAA Division I hockey season on hold

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If there is a college hockey season, it will start late.

The Hockey Commissioners Association, which represents the 11 Division I men's and women's hockey conferences, announced Thursday that the start of the 2020-21 season will be delayed due to the impact of COVID-19.

National College Hockey Conference commissioner Josh Fenton is hopeful a season will be played. The University of North Dakota plays in the NCHC.

"We fully expect NCHC hockey to be back this season," NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton said. "This delay affords us valuable time to continue formulating plans to start the season successfully."

The NCHC hopes to begin play on or after Nov. 20.

"We have an obligation to host athletic competitions in a safe and responsible manner," Fenton said.

UND was 26-5-4 and ranked No. 1 when the 2019-20 season was canceled due to the continuing nationwide pandemic.