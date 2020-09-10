NCAA Division I hockey season on hold

If there is a college hockey season, it will start late.
The Hockey Commissioners Association, which represents the 11 Division I men's and women's hockey conferences, announced Thursday that the start of the 2020-21 season will be delayed due to the impact of COVID-19.
National College Hockey Conference commissioner Josh Fenton is hopeful a season will be played. The University of North Dakota plays in the NCHC.
"We fully expect NCHC hockey to be back this season," NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton said. "This delay affords us valuable time to continue formulating plans to start the season successfully."
The NCHC hopes to begin play on or after Nov. 20.
"We have an obligation to host athletic competitions in a safe and responsible manner," Fenton said.
UND was 26-5-4 and ranked No. 1 when the 2019-20 season was canceled due to the continuing nationwide pandemic.
The Fighting Hawks had a loaded October planned. UND was scheduled to host Manitoba in an exhibition game on Oct. 3. Games against Bemidji State, Minnesota and Cornell also have been canceled, according to the team's website. A neutral-site game against Penn State in Nashville also was lost. November back-to-backs against St. Cloud State and Denver are listed as postponed.
As the schedule currently stands, UND is slated to host Miami (Ohio) in Grand Forks Nov. 20-21.
In a press release, UND stated schedules may be adjusted as more information becomes available. It also is working with non-conference opponents to schedule games in future years.
Ticket information will be announced when there is "more clarity on scheduling models, start dates and matchups."
