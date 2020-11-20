 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meyer, Blizzard excited to get back on the ice later this month

Meyer, Blizzard excited to get back on the ice later this month

{{featured_button_text}}
jk

Jayda Krikorian (20) netted nine goals and to go with 11 assists last season for the Bismarck Blizzard.

 WILL KINCAID, TRIBUNE

Scheduling figures to be a sticky situation for winter sports teams after the on, off and now on-again nature of the 2020-21 campaign.

For Tim Meyer, coach of the six-time defending state champion Bismarck Blizzard girls hockey team, trying to wedge in a season in a smaller window than usual beats the alternative.

“We’re just excited about the fact that we’ve been told we can get back on the ice on the 30th,” Meyer said. “I don’t envy our administration trying to figure everything out from a scheduling perspective, but we’re just happy that as of now we get to have a season. We’ll focus our energy on our preparation so when everything gets ironed out schedule-wise, we’ll be ready to go.”

Meyer and the Blizzard laid down five practices before the winter sports season was suspended in an effort to slow the wildfire-like spread of the coronavirus in the state. After intense pressure from many corners, Gov. Doug Burgum announced on Wednesday that practice could resume Nov. 30. Games can be played Dec. 14.

How exactly schedules are reconfigured factoring in missed games remains to be seen. For example, if games do start on Dec. 14, the Blizzard will have six games to make up. Factor in the holidays and that the season ends the third weekend in February, and it’s hard to see how all games end up getting played.

“The only things we can control, and we talk about this often with the kids, is our attitude and effort,” Meyer said. “I’ve been really impressed with the attitude the kids have and the how they’re finding creative ways to stay in shape and be ready to go on the 30th.”

On the ice, the Blizzard have some obstacles to overcome, although the Bismarck dynasty will not draw sympathy from any corner of the state. Madison Brown, the top forward in the state, moved to Minnesota and took her 98 points in 51 games as an eighth-grader and freshman with her.

“We have some really big shoes to fill,” Meyer said. “You always have to anticipate more challenging roles as a player. It gives other girls opportunities to step in and contribute in potentially larger ways.”

There’s plenty of talent to lean on. Leading the way is all-state defenseman Paige Hanson, who scored 13 goals last season.

“She’s ready to go and have a big year,” Meyer said.

Jayda Krikorian and Cameron Schmidt, both juniors, combined for 17 goals last season with nine and eight, respectively.

“They’ll probably play a bigger role leadership-wise than maybe they even expected to based on the experience they have,” Meyer said. “They’re very capable of doing that.”

The healthy return of senior forward Noelle Martin will be a big boost. Martin had seven goals before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the final regular season game of 2020.

“It was super unfortunate she missed the state tournament. She’s been working hard to get back on the ice,” Meyer said. “She was able to practice that first week we had, so we’re hopeful she’ll be able to continue making progress when we’re able to resume.”

In goal, the Blizzard return senior Karsyn Hellman, who posted a sparkling 10-2-1 record and a 92.8 save percentage in 13 1/3 games last season.

“Obviously it’s really nice to have her back,” Meyer said. “She has a lot of big-game experience.”

If the season does get packed in tight with more games in a short period of time, the Blizzard are well equipped with 29 players on the roster, which is slightly up from other years. Meyer does not hold tryouts, nor does he cut players, giving many kids the opportunity to get on the ice.

“Inevitably somebody is going to get injured and someone is probably going to get sick as much as we hope that doesn’t happen. Having a little higher numbers under these circumstances will be a real benefit for us,” Meyer said. “We’re going to have a very positive outlook on the season. It’s going to be different, but we’re going to enjoy the fact that we do get to play and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure we keep everyone safe.”

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NHL may lose more games if league and players don't agree to restart plan soon
Hockey

NHL may lose more games if league and players don't agree to restart plan soon

  • Updated

Time is growing short for the NHL to meet its target of launching the 2020-21 season on Jan. 1, and the list of obstacles is growing longer. Without an agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association by next week, the opener could be pushed back another month, slashing the schedule below the hoped-for 60 to 62 games.Negotiations hit some snags this week. According to people familiar with the discussions but not authorized to speak publicly, Commissioner Gary Bettman asked players to defer an additional 13% of their salaries next season beyond the 10% deferral they accepted in July. Players will eventually get that money back, but without interest. Bettman also proposed raising the escrow cap in each of the last three years of the labor agreement from 6% to 9%. Players previously agreed to cap escrow at 20% for 2020-21, at 14% to 18% in 2021-22, and at 10% in 2022-23.Players held a conference call Wednesday and, predictably, were unhappy about Bettman's efforts to change terms of the four-month-old labor deal to accommodate clubs' pandemic-deflated cash flow. But players want to play and owners want the league to regain a presence, so there's room for a compromise that could include Bettman sweetening the players' pot if revenues return to anything close to pre-pandemic levels.They'll have to find common ground quickly to be up and running by New Year's Day, which is already a month later than Bettman had hoped. The seven teams that missed the expanded playoffs last season and have been off the ice since early March — a group that includes the Kings and Ducks — will be allowed to start training camp a week early and have a three-week camp. To open on Jan. 1, they'd have to start around Dec. 11, followed a week later by the other 24 teams. There's little time to waste because players who went overseas will have to comply with quarantine requirements in their team's home city before they can take to the ice."The focus is still very much on Jan. 1, and the league and players are committed to making that happen," said Kelly Cheeseman, chief operating officer of AEG, the Kings' parent company. "That said, we're going to have to make some decisions here in the next week or two, and we're excited to make those decisions."Having games means having to make decisions. That's good. But the NHL's startup issues are more complex than those faced by the NBA, which crowned the Lakers as champions nearly two weeks after the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup but will return before the NHL, on Dec. 22.Restrictions on nonessential crossings of the U.S.-Canada border are a major problem for the NHL. The NBA has one team in Canada, the Toronto Raptors, and can relocate them to the U.S. for a season. "Obviously, we're not going to move all seven Canadian franchises south of the 49th Parallel," Bettman said during the recent Paley International Council Summit. The NHL is expected to temporarily realign and create an all-Canadian division with intradivision play. U.S.-based teams will play regionally focused schedules to minimize travel.Playing in tightly controlled bubbles like those created in Edmonton and Toronto during the playoffs is a nonstarter because players don't want to be away from loved ones for an entire season. A hub system is a possibility. "You'll play for 10 to 12 days. You'll play a bunch of games without traveling. You'll go back, go home for a week, be with your family," Bettman said. "We'll have our testing protocols and all the other things you need. It's not going to be quite as effective as a bubble, but we think we can, if we go this route, minimize the risks to the extent practical and sensible." Playing in home arenas remains owners' preference.The NHL's financial problems are intensified by its dependence on ticket revenues, one consequence of a U.S. TV deal that isn't as lucrative as those negotiated by the NFL, NBA and MLB. According to statista.com, gate revenue made up 36.6% of all NHL revenues in 2018-19; that doesn't include sales of concessions and merchandise at games. With wide distribution of a coronavirus vaccine likely a few months away, the entire season could be played without fans, a blow to clubs' bottom lines.Another complication is that playing fewer than 70 games would obligate teams to give back some of their local TV rights fees. That's an unpleasant prospect, but playing even a reduced number of games and keeping some broadcast and sponsor revenues would be better than getting no revenues at all.As recently as late September, before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Bettman said he anticipated the 2020-21 season would feature a full, 82-game schedule. That was never realistic. Like the rest of us, he has had to become flexible. That should apply to both sides as they negotiate terms for the upcoming season.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News