Meyer, Blizzard excited to get back on the ice later this month

Scheduling figures to be a sticky situation for winter sports teams after the on, off and now on-again nature of the 2020-21 campaign.
For Tim Meyer, coach of the six-time defending state champion Bismarck Blizzard girls hockey team, trying to wedge in a season in a smaller window than usual beats the alternative.
“We’re just excited about the fact that we’ve been told we can get back on the ice on the 30th,” Meyer said. “I don’t envy our administration trying to figure everything out from a scheduling perspective, but we’re just happy that as of now we get to have a season. We’ll focus our energy on our preparation so when everything gets ironed out schedule-wise, we’ll be ready to go.”
Meyer and the Blizzard laid down five practices before the winter sports season was suspended in an effort to slow the wildfire-like spread of the coronavirus in the state. After intense pressure from many corners, Gov. Doug Burgum announced on Wednesday that practice could resume Nov. 30. Games can be played Dec. 14.
How exactly schedules are reconfigured factoring in missed games remains to be seen. For example, if games do start on Dec. 14, the Blizzard will have six games to make up. Factor in the holidays and that the season ends the third weekend in February, and it’s hard to see how all games end up getting played.
“The only things we can control, and we talk about this often with the kids, is our attitude and effort,” Meyer said. “I’ve been really impressed with the attitude the kids have and the how they’re finding creative ways to stay in shape and be ready to go on the 30th.”
On the ice, the Blizzard have some obstacles to overcome, although the Bismarck dynasty will not draw sympathy from any corner of the state. Madison Brown, the top forward in the state, moved to Minnesota and took her 98 points in 51 games as an eighth-grader and freshman with her.
“We have some really big shoes to fill,” Meyer said. “You always have to anticipate more challenging roles as a player. It gives other girls opportunities to step in and contribute in potentially larger ways.”
There’s plenty of talent to lean on. Leading the way is all-state defenseman Paige Hanson, who scored 13 goals last season.
“She’s ready to go and have a big year,” Meyer said.
Jayda Krikorian and Cameron Schmidt, both juniors, combined for 17 goals last season with nine and eight, respectively.
“They’ll probably play a bigger role leadership-wise than maybe they even expected to based on the experience they have,” Meyer said. “They’re very capable of doing that.”
The healthy return of senior forward Noelle Martin will be a big boost. Martin had seven goals before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the final regular season game of 2020.
“It was super unfortunate she missed the state tournament. She’s been working hard to get back on the ice,” Meyer said. “She was able to practice that first week we had, so we’re hopeful she’ll be able to continue making progress when we’re able to resume.”
In goal, the Blizzard return senior Karsyn Hellman, who posted a sparkling 10-2-1 record and a 92.8 save percentage in 13 1/3 games last season.
“Obviously it’s really nice to have her back,” Meyer said. “She has a lot of big-game experience.”
If the season does get packed in tight with more games in a short period of time, the Blizzard are well equipped with 29 players on the roster, which is slightly up from other years. Meyer does not hold tryouts, nor does he cut players, giving many kids the opportunity to get on the ice.
“Inevitably somebody is going to get injured and someone is probably going to get sick as much as we hope that doesn’t happen. Having a little higher numbers under these circumstances will be a real benefit for us,” Meyer said. “We’re going to have a very positive outlook on the season. It’s going to be different, but we’re going to enjoy the fact that we do get to play and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure we keep everyone safe.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!