Marauders net five goals during victory in return to home ice

Good special teams, good goaltending and several good lines. That’s why the top-ranked University of Mary’s men’s hockey team is the defending national champion and a contender for another title.

All three parts of the Marauders’ game were on display Friday in a 5-1 win over Montana State at Schwan Cadillac Arena.

Third-line forward Tanner Eskro scored two goals, including an empty-netter with U-Mary skating two men down in the closing minutes, and goalie Kyle Hayden came one redirected shot from a shutout.

Eskro helped pick up the slack left by the absence of leading scorer Alex Flicek, who was out with the flu.

Kyler Moore had a goal and an assist and Johnny Witzke and Andrew Heckaman had two assists each.

The Marauders had two more power plays goals and needed just 20 seconds total to score with the man advantage.

“We work hard on that stuff. Power play and penalty kill are important,” U-Mary coach Dan Huntley said. “Those are things that win us games.”

They certainly helped the Marauders improve to 3-0 against the Bobcats this season in their return home after nearly two months away.

“We weren’t really on the road either,” Huntley said. “We played four games in seven weeks. Coming back and getting two wins in Montana was nice, then tonight.”

Eskro credited the Marauders’ defense.

“On defense we were solid for the most part,” the sophomore forward said. “That’s what got us a win tonight. That’s what wins championships.”

Zach Garrett scored on the power play in the first period and Moore scored on another with 10 seconds left in the third period.

U-Mary came into the game scoring on 33 percent of its power play opportunities.

Eskro’s first of two goals in the third period followed the quick-strike pattern, as it came just 2:01 into the period.

It was scoreless until late in the first period when the Marauders put two goals on the board.

Senior forward Seth Cushing blew past Montana State defenseman Rhys Phelps and skated in on goal all alone to net his 16th of the season at 14:14. That goal tied Alex Flicek for the team lead.

With 2:43 left in the period, the Marauders went on the power play, and just seven seconds into it, reigning ACHA M2 Player of the Year Zach Garrett netted his 15th goal for a 2-0 lead.

It could have been worse had goalie Jorgen Johnson not made a series of big saves late. Johnson finished the night with 34 saves.

The Bobcats finally got the puck past Hayden and cut their deficit in half at 9:17 of the second period. U-Mary was four seconds away from killing off a two-minute power play when Zach Lane redirected a Ryan Perius shot into the net to make it 2-1.

U-Mary got another power-play chance and cashed in again with just 10 seconds left in the second period. Moore wound up and scored from the right circle just 13 seconds after the puck drop.

The Marauders weren’t done. Eskro scored just two minutes into the third period for a 4-1 lead. Eskro took a pass from Jaren Hugelen in the slot and skated to Johnson’s right before backhanding the puck into the net.

“Jaren stopped it at the blue line and created a turnover and I was in the right place at the right time. He gave it to me and I backhanded it over the goalie’s glove,” he said.

Eskro then capped the night when Marshall Tschida wound up with the puck with MSU skating 5-on-3. He fed Eskro for a breakaway into an empty net.

“It was pretty sweet to not only kill a penalty off but solidify a victory there,” Eskro said.

U-Mary improved to 3-0 this season against MSU while outscoring the Bobcats 19-4. The teams play again tonight.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0