Marauders' national-championship victory was a heavyweight fight

Helmets were worn, ice was under their feet, but Friday night’s ACHA D2 national title game between the University of Mary and Florida Gulf Coast was a heavyweight fight.

The two premier D2 club hockey teams in the country went toe-to-toe for 103 minutes and 21 seconds on the scoreboard, and nearly five hours in real time, before Seth Cushing scored early in the third overtime to give the Marauders their second straight national championship.

Relief. Exhaustion. Elation. All were emotions felt by Marauders' head coach Dan Huntley after the win, which was still setting in Monday back in Bismarck.

"It was an incredible game," Huntley said. "Both teams could have won at any point in regulation. At times they dominated. At times we dominated and the same thing happened in overtime.

"It's the longest game we've ever been through because of overtime rules. It was a tremendous performance by both teams. I'm just really proud of our players because it took everything we had."

Of the last six ACHA D2 titles, the Marauders and FGCU have won five of them. Florida Gulf Coast hoisted the big trophy in 2016, 2018 and 2019. The Marauders have won the last two. There was no championship game in 2020, but if there was, U-Mary probably would've won that one, too.

In 10 national tournament games, the Marauders have not lost. In those 10 games, they've scored 47 goals and allowed seven. It's been complete postseason domination.

"This year's team wanted to go out and defend that title and prove that last season was no fluke," Huntley said. "They wanted to live up to that number 1 billing."

The Marauders did that all season. The marathon title-game win over Florida Gulf Coast was their 20th straight victory. Their last loss was Dec. 4 to D1 power Minot State. Their final record was 38-4-1-2.

Zach Garrett, the reigning national player of the year, was named the tournament's MVP.

"We're proud of who he's become and what he did for our program," Huntley said. "He's made a huge impact."

Dickinson's Andrew Heckaman, Marcus Kopp of Bismarck High, Kyler Moore and Marshall Tschida also saw their careers end on top. Tschida and Heckaman have been stellar defensemen for the Marauders during their careers. Each also had more than 30 points this season. Moore, a forward, surpassed 40 points. Kopp, who scored five goals, was part of a deep stable of forwards.

Despite all that, the Marauders will return plenty of talent when they begin their final season in D2 in the fall.

All three goal scorers in the title game return -- Tanner Eskro, Johnny Witzke and Cushing. Also back is 50-point man Alex Flicek and Garrett Freeman, who was close to 50 points.

Goalie Kyle Hayden, who turned in an epic 58-save performance against FGCU, also returns.

"Both goaltenders played spectacular," Huntley said of Hayden and FGCU's Wesley Swenson. "Kyle did what we expected him to do. He's really good and he showed it in the tournament."

With the transition to D1 on the horizon, recruiting takes on added significance. Targeting players at Tier 2 of junior hockey is the goal. Giving players the opportunity to play at a higher level, while also being able to point to the banners hanging in the rafters, makes for a strong sales pitch.

"We're optimistic. We have a good group in the pool," Huntley said. "We were very strategic with our announcement. This year, we're going to be adding seven guys. The following year, it will probably only be three.

"We're saying this year is just as important as our first year coming in because the guys coming in now will help us our first year in D1. We want to be able to hit the ground running and compete with the best teams in the country right away."

