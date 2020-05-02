Marauders land all-state defenseman Hanson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When Connor Hanson took to the ice rinks as a young player, he dreamed of playing college hockey. At the time, that was a pursuit that would take him far away from home.

Now, he'll play college hockey and he'll play in Bismarck, a pair of dreams come true. He's signed a letter of intent to play defense with the University of Mary.

"It was an opportunity to play collegiate sports close to home ... and when they threw the offer out there I figured it would be a good fit for me," said Hanson, a two-time all-state defenseman at Century High School.

"I know a lot of guys who are playing in the hockey program out there and they love it," Hanson continued. "What can you say about at team with the awesome numbers they've put up? I think it will be an awesome fit."

The University of Mary, an American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II team, has piled up 39 wins in each of its first two seasons. The Marauders were the No. 2-ranked team in the nation last season, which ended prior to the national tournament due to the coronavirus outbreak.