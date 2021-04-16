Marauders edge Providence, one win from semifinals at national tournament

There are no secrets between the hockey teams from the University of Mary and the University of Providence. When half of your games have been against the No. 1 team in the nation, you’ve got a pretty good scouting report.
Even so, Providence had no answers for Marauder sophomore wing Seth Cushing or sophomore goalie Conan Hayton Friday night in pool play at the ACHA Men’s Division II national tournament.
Cushing scored the game-winning goal late in the third period and Hayton made 26 saves as the Marauders came from behind to beat the Argos 3-1 for their seventh win in eight meetings this season.
With the win, U-Mary improved to 2-0 in pool play with one game left tonight against North Carolina State. The Icepack beat Davenport University 5-3 on Friday to also move to 2-0. The winner of tonight’s game advances to Monday’s semifinal.
“They’re a good hockey team. We’ve battled with them for two years,” U-Mary coach Dan Huntley said of Providence. “It’s fun to play in a good, tight game where you limit your mistakes and finish. It was tough to finish tonight.”
The Argos got very familiar with the Marauders this season. Of their 16 games, eight were against U-Mary. Their only win was a 2-1 victory thanks to the work in net by goalies Tristan Lewis (26 saves) and Connor Olson (28 saves). U-Mary outshot them 49-24 in that game, and 35-27 on Friday.
It was scoreless until midway through the second until Cody Hendrickson scored on a rebound to break the tie. It was the only blemish on Hayton’s night.
Hendrickson camped in front of the net and Hayton stopped Tyler McGarry’s shot from the left circle. But he couldn’t corral the puck, which bounced out to Hendrickson in the slot and he buried it for a 1-0 lead at 9:15.
Hayton made a series of acrobatic saves down the stretch to keep it a one-goal game.
“It’s always better when it’s a battle,” Hayton said. “The more battle, the more fun I have.”
Lewis, meanwhile, was perfect until ACHA Division II Player of the Year Zach Garrett scored on a breakaway to tie the game. Garrett took a feed from Alex Flicek on the fly in the Argos’ end and skated around the defender and across the crease to score at 17:22.
The tight, physical play continued into the third period and Lewis made several more saves. But at 8:35, Cushing came down the left side with Kyler Moore on the right. Moore took a shot that Lewis stopped, but the rebound went right to Cushing who scored easily for a 2-1 lead.
“They always play us tough but we find a way to get the puck in the net,” Cushing said. “(Moore) shot it low far side and it came right to my stick and it was an easy tap-in. Picture perfect.”
Moore assisted on two goals in the game.
The defensive plays of the game belonged to sophomore Johnny Witzke and junior Marshall Tschida.
With 13:26 left, Witzke chased down Providence’s Tylor McCall and made a diving swipe around McCall to stop a breakaway. Then, with the Argos on the power play with six minutes left, Tschida came out of nowhere to block a wide-open net.
“That was big. I had to thank him for that,” Hayton said. “He really bailed me out there.”
Jaren Hugelen added an empty-net goal with two seconds left to polish off another strong third period.
“We’re 31-1-4 when leading or tied after two periods. So we know how to finish,” Huntley said. “We have a shootout after each practice and the one who wins gets to chant “prove it.” That’s what I said to them (at the second intermission). You think you’re the best, go prove it.”
U-Mary is 54-1 all-time against Division II teams at Starion Sports Complex.
Providence (6-10-0) concludes its abbreviated season today against Davenport.