Marauders edge Providence, one win from semifinals at national tournament

It was scoreless until midway through the second until Cody Hendrickson scored on a rebound to break the tie. It was the only blemish on Hayton’s night.

Hendrickson camped in front of the net and Hayton stopped Tyler McGarry’s shot from the left circle. But he couldn’t corral the puck, which bounced out to Hendrickson in the slot and he buried it for a 1-0 lead at 9:15.

Hayton made a series of acrobatic saves down the stretch to keep it a one-goal game.

“It’s always better when it’s a battle,” Hayton said. “The more battle, the more fun I have.”

Lewis, meanwhile, was perfect until ACHA Division II Player of the Year Zach Garrett scored on a breakaway to tie the game. Garrett took a feed from Alex Flicek on the fly in the Argos’ end and skated around the defender and across the crease to score at 17:22.

The tight, physical play continued into the third period and Lewis made several more saves. But at 8:35, Cushing came down the left side with Kyler Moore on the right. Moore took a shot that Lewis stopped, but the rebound went right to Cushing who scored easily for a 2-1 lead.