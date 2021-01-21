 Skip to main content
Marauders blank Dakota College-Bottineau

111220-spt-hockey6.jpg

Marshall Tschida scored one of the University of Mary's four goals in Thursday night's 4-0 win over Dakota College-Bottineau. 

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

The University of Mary skated to a 4-0 win over Dakota College-Bottineau at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan on Thursday night.

The Marauders scored three first-period goals en route to their 18th win of the season in 22 games. They have only one regulation loss all season.

Alex Flicek, Jaren Huegelen and Marshall Tschida scored in the opening period for the Marauders. Seth Cushing capped the scoring with his 20th tally of the season at 4:59 of the second period.

Kyle Hayden stopped all 27 shots he faced to earn the win between the pipes for the Marauders, who host Providence (Montana) Jan. 29-30.

University of Mary 4, Dakota College-Bottineau 0

DCB;0;0;0;--;0

UM;3;1;0;--;4

First period: 1. UM, Alex Flicek (Andrew Heckaman, Zach Garrett), 6:28. 2. UM, Jaren Hugelen (Kyler Moore, Seth Cushing), 8:52. 3. UM, Marshall Tschida (Tanner Eskro, Riley Scanlon), 15:35.

Second period: 4. UM, Seth Cushing (Johnny Witzke, Heckaman), 4:59.

Third period: No scoring.

Goalie saves: UM -- Kyle Hayden 27 saves. DC Matthew Trulsen 38 saves.

Penalties: DCB 1 for 2 minutes; UM 5 for 10 minutes.

Records: University of Mary 18-1-2-1; Dakota College Bottineau 5-4-0-1.

