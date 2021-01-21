Marauders blank Dakota College-Bottineau

The University of Mary skated to a 4-0 win over Dakota College-Bottineau at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan on Thursday night.

The Marauders scored three first-period goals en route to their 18th win of the season in 22 games. They have only one regulation loss all season.

Alex Flicek, Jaren Huegelen and Marshall Tschida scored in the opening period for the Marauders. Seth Cushing capped the scoring with his 20th tally of the season at 4:59 of the second period.

Kyle Hayden stopped all 27 shots he faced to earn the win between the pipes for the Marauders, who host Providence (Montana) Jan. 29-30.

