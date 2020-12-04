 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marauders back on the ice after bout with Covid

Marauders back on the ice after bout with Covid

{{featured_button_text}}
Huntley

Huntley

On top of winning a lot in its first two years of existence, the University of Mary hockey team also enjoyed good health.

The two are connected, of course, and with beefy 50-game schedules, all hands were needed on deck.

For the first time, the Marauders ran into some health-related issues, most notably a bout with COVID-19, as so many collegiate and pro sports teams have in 2020. The majority of players on the roster came down with the virus, causing some schedule adjustments recently. As a result, U-Mary has not played in nearly three weeks.

Mostly back to full strength, the Marauders return to the ice tonight at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan to face Dakota College-Bottineau. With no fans allowed, faceoff has been moved up two hours to 5 p.m. The game will be streamed live on the U-Mary athletics website.

“We’ve been extremely healthy, I guess you could say lucky, the first two years. In 2018-19 we had unbelievable health, and when you’re playing 50 games, you need that,” U-Mary head coach Dan Huntley said. “With Covid, you never know day to day. It kind of ran through our team. We needed to take some time with it, so we switched some games around to where I think now we’re in a good spot with these last four games."

After tonight, the Marauders will play at Bottineau on Sunday (6 p.m.) before a home-and-home with Jamestown’s ACHA Division II team on Dec. 12-13, the first one in Mandan, also at 5 p.m.

The results have remained the same for the Marauders (11-1-1-2), Covid concerns or anything else. Their .767 winning percentage is on par with the first two years -- .800 and .840.  In 15 games, the Marauders have scored 63 goals and allowed 30.

Huntley said an unbeaten 3-game road series at Liberty (Va.) in October against the nationally-ranked Flames set the tone for the season.

“I think we found out a lot about who we were in how we played against Liberty,” Huntley said. “They are a very good team and I think that was kind of the realization that, OK, we’re at the level of where we need to be in terms of our own expectations. So now let’s continue to build from there.”

High-scoring forwards Seth Cushing (15) and Alex Flicek (10) are playing at an elite level, while fellow forward Cyril Nagurski has taken a big step forward, Huntley said.

“He’s kind of been a role guy before going back and forth from forward to defense, but I think this has been his strongest year for us so far,” Huntley said of the former Century High Patriot. “He’s in a good place mentally and physically and it’s let him become more relaxed on the ice.”

Stellar play in the cage has been a staple of the program as well. Kyle Haden (6-0-1-1) followed two All-Americans in Aaron Nelson and Lance Knudson as the No. 1 goalie and has excelled, posting a 2.05 goals-against average and a 93.1 save percentage.

Conan Hayton (5-1-1-0, 1.97 GAA) also has played well.

“Kyle came into the season with really high expectations for himself and you want to see that. When you’re following two All-Americans, the bar is pretty high,” Huntley said. “It’s been really fun to see those two young guys play as well as they have.”

With more open weekends than usual this season, the Marauders are playing a schedule similar to that of many of their ACHA Division II opponents. They prefer the jam-packed nature of previous campaigns, but are happy to be playing all things considered.

“We haven’t really had this type of stretch before, but I think it was good for us to get a little time and now come back refocused,” Huntley said. “Hopefully we can finish these four games off and use that as a springboard into the second half.”

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NHL may lose more games if league and players don't agree to restart plan soon
Hockey

NHL may lose more games if league and players don't agree to restart plan soon

  • Updated

Time is growing short for the NHL to meet its target of launching the 2020-21 season on Jan. 1, and the list of obstacles is growing longer. Without an agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association by next week, the opener could be pushed back another month, slashing the schedule below the hoped-for 60 to 62 games.Negotiations hit some snags this week. According to people familiar with the discussions but not authorized to speak publicly, Commissioner Gary Bettman asked players to defer an additional 13% of their salaries next season beyond the 10% deferral they accepted in July. Players will eventually get that money back, but without interest. Bettman also proposed raising the escrow cap in each of the last three years of the labor agreement from 6% to 9%. Players previously agreed to cap escrow at 20% for 2020-21, at 14% to 18% in 2021-22, and at 10% in 2022-23.Players held a conference call Wednesday and, predictably, were unhappy about Bettman's efforts to change terms of the four-month-old labor deal to accommodate clubs' pandemic-deflated cash flow. But players want to play and owners want the league to regain a presence, so there's room for a compromise that could include Bettman sweetening the players' pot if revenues return to anything close to pre-pandemic levels.They'll have to find common ground quickly to be up and running by New Year's Day, which is already a month later than Bettman had hoped. The seven teams that missed the expanded playoffs last season and have been off the ice since early March — a group that includes the Kings and Ducks — will be allowed to start training camp a week early and have a three-week camp. To open on Jan. 1, they'd have to start around Dec. 11, followed a week later by the other 24 teams. There's little time to waste because players who went overseas will have to comply with quarantine requirements in their team's home city before they can take to the ice."The focus is still very much on Jan. 1, and the league and players are committed to making that happen," said Kelly Cheeseman, chief operating officer of AEG, the Kings' parent company. "That said, we're going to have to make some decisions here in the next week or two, and we're excited to make those decisions."Having games means having to make decisions. That's good. But the NHL's startup issues are more complex than those faced by the NBA, which crowned the Lakers as champions nearly two weeks after the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup but will return before the NHL, on Dec. 22.Restrictions on nonessential crossings of the U.S.-Canada border are a major problem for the NHL. The NBA has one team in Canada, the Toronto Raptors, and can relocate them to the U.S. for a season. "Obviously, we're not going to move all seven Canadian franchises south of the 49th Parallel," Bettman said during the recent Paley International Council Summit. The NHL is expected to temporarily realign and create an all-Canadian division with intradivision play. U.S.-based teams will play regionally focused schedules to minimize travel.Playing in tightly controlled bubbles like those created in Edmonton and Toronto during the playoffs is a nonstarter because players don't want to be away from loved ones for an entire season. A hub system is a possibility. "You'll play for 10 to 12 days. You'll play a bunch of games without traveling. You'll go back, go home for a week, be with your family," Bettman said. "We'll have our testing protocols and all the other things you need. It's not going to be quite as effective as a bubble, but we think we can, if we go this route, minimize the risks to the extent practical and sensible." Playing in home arenas remains owners' preference.The NHL's financial problems are intensified by its dependence on ticket revenues, one consequence of a U.S. TV deal that isn't as lucrative as those negotiated by the NFL, NBA and MLB. According to statista.com, gate revenue made up 36.6% of all NHL revenues in 2018-19; that doesn't include sales of concessions and merchandise at games. With wide distribution of a coronavirus vaccine likely a few months away, the entire season could be played without fans, a blow to clubs' bottom lines.Another complication is that playing fewer than 70 games would obligate teams to give back some of their local TV rights fees. That's an unpleasant prospect, but playing even a reduced number of games and keeping some broadcast and sponsor revenues would be better than getting no revenues at all.As recently as late September, before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Bettman said he anticipated the 2020-21 season would feature a full, 82-game schedule. That was never realistic. Like the rest of us, he has had to become flexible. That should apply to both sides as they negotiate terms for the upcoming season.

Former Chicago Blackhawks enforcer Daniel Carcillo says psychedelic drugs helped him battle post-concussion effects
Hockey

Former Chicago Blackhawks enforcer Daniel Carcillo says psychedelic drugs helped him battle post-concussion effects

  • Updated

Retired Chicago Blackhawks enforcer Daniel Carcillo says it took a mind-blowing drug to save his brain — and his life. "It was the most amazing experience," Carcillo says on the latest edition of "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel," set to debut at 9 p.m. CST Tuesday on HBO and HBO Max Carcillo, who sued the NHL over his concussion-related injuries, is among the former athletes on the program ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News