Marauders back on the ice after bout with Covid

On top of winning a lot in its first two years of existence, the University of Mary hockey team also enjoyed good health.
The two are connected, of course, and with beefy 50-game schedules, all hands were needed on deck.
For the first time, the Marauders ran into some health-related issues, most notably a bout with COVID-19, as so many collegiate and pro sports teams have in 2020. The majority of players on the roster came down with the virus, causing some schedule adjustments recently. As a result, U-Mary has not played in nearly three weeks.
Mostly back to full strength, the Marauders return to the ice tonight at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan to face Dakota College-Bottineau. With no fans allowed, faceoff has been moved up two hours to 5 p.m. The game will be streamed live on the U-Mary athletics website.
“We’ve been extremely healthy, I guess you could say lucky, the first two years. In 2018-19 we had unbelievable health, and when you’re playing 50 games, you need that,” U-Mary head coach Dan Huntley said. “With Covid, you never know day to day. It kind of ran through our team. We needed to take some time with it, so we switched some games around to where I think now we’re in a good spot with these last four games."
After tonight, the Marauders will play at Bottineau on Sunday (6 p.m.) before a home-and-home with Jamestown’s ACHA Division II team on Dec. 12-13, the first one in Mandan, also at 5 p.m.
The results have remained the same for the Marauders (11-1-1-2), Covid concerns or anything else. Their .767 winning percentage is on par with the first two years -- .800 and .840. In 15 games, the Marauders have scored 63 goals and allowed 30.
Huntley said an unbeaten 3-game road series at Liberty (Va.) in October against the nationally-ranked Flames set the tone for the season.
“I think we found out a lot about who we were in how we played against Liberty,” Huntley said. “They are a very good team and I think that was kind of the realization that, OK, we’re at the level of where we need to be in terms of our own expectations. So now let’s continue to build from there.”
High-scoring forwards Seth Cushing (15) and Alex Flicek (10) are playing at an elite level, while fellow forward Cyril Nagurski has taken a big step forward, Huntley said.
“He’s kind of been a role guy before going back and forth from forward to defense, but I think this has been his strongest year for us so far,” Huntley said of the former Century High Patriot. “He’s in a good place mentally and physically and it’s let him become more relaxed on the ice.”
Stellar play in the cage has been a staple of the program as well. Kyle Haden (6-0-1-1) followed two All-Americans in Aaron Nelson and Lance Knudson as the No. 1 goalie and has excelled, posting a 2.05 goals-against average and a 93.1 save percentage.
Conan Hayton (5-1-1-0, 1.97 GAA) also has played well.
“Kyle came into the season with really high expectations for himself and you want to see that. When you’re following two All-Americans, the bar is pretty high,” Huntley said. “It’s been really fun to see those two young guys play as well as they have.”
With more open weekends than usual this season, the Marauders are playing a schedule similar to that of many of their ACHA Division II opponents. They prefer the jam-packed nature of previous campaigns, but are happy to be playing all things considered.
“We haven’t really had this type of stretch before, but I think it was good for us to get a little time and now come back refocused,” Huntley said. “Hopefully we can finish these four games off and use that as a springboard into the second half.”
