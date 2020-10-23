Late goal lifts Marauders to 3-2 road win over fellow ACHA power Liberty University

The Marauders added another marquee hockey victory on Friday.

Zach Garrett scored the go-ahead goal -- his second of the game -- with 5:07 left in the third period as the University of Mary edged Liberty University 3-2 in Lynchburg, Va. In last season's final ACHA Division II poll, the Marauders were ranked No. 2. Right behind at No. 3 was Liberty.

The teams played to a 3-3 tie on Wednesday night with the Marauders winning the shootout.

"It's significant based on the quality of Liberty's program. I'd compare it to our first year when we beat Florida Gulf Coast. We had Aaron Nelson (goalie) that year and he was a game-changer for us," U-Mary head coach Dan Huntley said. "This is a totally different team, but certainly this is a quality win for us."

There have been many wins of every stripe for the Marauders, who are off to another stellar start at 6-0-0-2. They cap the three-game, three-day trip to Virginia on Saturday with a 6 p.m. faceoff against Liberty.