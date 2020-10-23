Late goal lifts Marauders to 3-2 road win over fellow ACHA power Liberty University

The Marauders added another marquee hockey victory on Friday.
Zach Garrett scored the go-ahead goal -- his second of the game -- with 5:07 left in the third period as the University of Mary edged Liberty University 3-2 in Lynchburg, Va. In last season's final ACHA Division II poll, the Marauders were ranked No. 2. Right behind at No. 3 was Liberty.
The teams played to a 3-3 tie on Wednesday night with the Marauders winning the shootout.
"It's significant based on the quality of Liberty's program. I'd compare it to our first year when we beat Florida Gulf Coast. We had Aaron Nelson (goalie) that year and he was a game-changer for us," U-Mary head coach Dan Huntley said. "This is a totally different team, but certainly this is a quality win for us."
There have been many wins of every stripe for the Marauders, who are off to another stellar start at 6-0-0-2. They cap the three-game, three-day trip to Virginia on Saturday with a 6 p.m. faceoff against Liberty.
"That's the fun part and the challenge of it. Hopefully we'll be able to come away with another win and really secure where we are on the national stage," Huntley said. "There's not a lot of hockey happening right now in the ACHA or at any level. This was the game to watch with No. 2 and No. 3 teams from last year. It was a really good game."
Andrew Heckaman fed Garrett for the game-winner. Heckaman had corralled a rebound off a shot by Jaren Hugelen.
"Zach has struggled a little bit to start the year, but we know he's a very, very good player so it was good to see him get that one," Huntley said of the Marauders' captain.
Heckaman, a Dickinson product, added two assists.
"Andrew had a tough game yesterday, but I thought he bounced back and played well today," Huntley said.
The Marauders arrived in Lynchburg at 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday following a 17-hour bus ride for the series opener later that night at 6.
"We were tired. That's not an excuse, just the reality and we struggled to get going a little bit," Huntley said. "We probably still played well enough to win, but ended up tying."
Goalie Conan Hayton outplayed Liberty standout Dakota Cyhaniuk, who has not lost in nearly two years. Hayton stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced.
"One of the biggest decisions I have to make every night is who's going to be in net," Huntley said. "We had Aaron (Nelson) as our No. 1 two years ago. Lance Knudson was that guy last year. The other night I told Kyle (Haden) he was going to start Wednesday. He played well yesterday and then today Conan played terrific today. Conan's going to go out and try to put pressure on Kyle and that's a good thing. You want that kind of competition in your program."
Kyler Moore gave the Marauders a 2-1 lead at 12:53 of the second period. Liberty, which is playing just five games this semester, answered each U-Mary goal expect the last one. The Marauders improved to 6-0-0-2 with the win.
"It's a unique year. We're lucky to be able to make this trip to come here and face a really good program," Huntley said. "They were excited to play us knowing they would be challenged. I think our guys have been up to that challenge so far and hopefully we can come out and play well again tomorrow."
Follow Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig on Twitter: @dave_selvig
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!