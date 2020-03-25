Kawaguchi, Pinto earn NCHC honors

Postseason honors continue to roll in for University of North Dakota junior Hobey Baker award finalist Jordan Kawaguchi.

Kawaguchi, a native of Abbotsford, B.C., was named the forward of the year in postseason awards issued by the National Collegiate Hockey Conference on Wednesday. Kawaguchi has also been named USCHO.com national player of the year and earned All-American honors from USCHO and College Hockey News.

Kawaguchi piled up 45 points, the second-best total in college hockey. He led the nation with 13 game-winning points, including five game-winning goals among his 15 for the season. He was a first-team all-NCHC selections and helped North Dakota to a 26-5-4 record, the No. 1 position in the NCAA Pairwise rankings and a Penrose Cup as NCHC regular-season champs.

On Monday, Kawaguchi earned the NCHC's 3-star award for having the most No. 1 star-of-the-game awards (4) in the conference.

Teammate Shane Pinto was also honored by the league on Wednesday, earning freshman of the year honors.