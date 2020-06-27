Jared Spooner, Mankato hockey's hard, heavy grinder

The Jared Spooners of this world are to hockey what an interior lineman is to football.
They do the gritty, sometimes onerous, work that is absolutely vital to a team, while going largely unnoticed.
When Spooner suffered a season-ending knee injury in February at a Minnesota State-Mankato practice session, his season's tally was nine goals and 10 assists in 31 games.
Yet Mankato head hockey coach Mike Hastings paid tribute to Spooner and, by extension, hockey's grinders.
"Jared is reliable and he has really done a great job of getting his body to the point where he's in elite shape and has become a big, heavy hockey player," Hastings told Tribune hockey contributor Mark Schuttenhelm during last season. "Jared has become a complete player and plays in all three zones. He can play in the middle and on the wall. He's unique as a centerman in that he goes cross-handed on face-offs at times. He's a lefty that can take face-offs like a right hander. That's a guy who works at his trade. Jared has really progressed at all aspects of his game."
Spooner says that comes quite close to putting his game in a nutshell.
"I definitely would say that's a pretty accurate assessment," Spooner said in mid-June after his first skate since the injury. "I want to be the guy in the room who matters when we go out to compete.
"That's something I, as a player, can bring to the team -- being a good teammate and being an asset to the team in ways that don't show up on the scoresheet."
In retrospect, Spooner says those are lessons he would have been better off learning years ago.
"Looking back, if I was the guy then that I am today I would have had a lot better relationship with my teammates," he observed.
Coming out of Bismarck High School as a member of the class of 2014, Spooner was a member of the Triple Crown club. That was a small group of athletes that formed the nucleus of state championship teams in high school hockey, high school baseball and American Legion baseball. Spooner was named the most valuable player in the state hockey and Legion baseball tournaments.
He played four games with the Bismarck Bobcats of the North American Hockey league at the end of his senior year. The next season he played a full season with the Bobcats before moving up a tier to the United States Hockey League.
After playing two seasons with Green Bay in the USHL, Spooner enrolled at Mankato, with whom he'd signed a letter of intent in 2015.
During Spooner's three seasons in a Mankato jersey, Mankato has won three WCHA regular-season titles and a league tournament championship. The Mavericks boast a 92-23-5 record over that span but, alas, have twice failed to advance past the first round of the NCAA regional playoffs. Last season they never got a chance to test the playoff waters as the coronavirus outbreak intervened.
"We won the conference tournament last year and were on track to do that again when the season was shut down," Spooner said.
Indeed, the Mavericks were sailing along with a 31-5-2 record when the season was halted.
Spooner's season ended in mid-February when he suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in practice.
"It was a weird deal. We were doing something we do all the time. ... I came down and I couldn't put any pressure on my leg. I couldn't straighten my leg," he recalled.
Spooner soon underwent knee surgery to correct the problem. Then, about a month ago, he needed surgery on his right wrist to correct a bone fracture that occurred almost eight months earlier.
"I hurt (the wrist) last fall right before the season and played through it," he said. "... It didn't allow me to play at the higher level I wanted to. It affected the really fine movements of stick handling that I wasn't able to do."
Still, he was effective on faceoffs, winning the draw 169 times for a .576 percentage. As a sophomore he had 300 faceoff wins, and as a freshman he came out on top 234 times.
"It goes back to youth hockey, just being competitive and wanting to win," Spooner said. "That's kind of what the faceoff is. It's wanting to get possession of the puck. ... If you're good at faceoffs you're going to be out there at the end of the game. It's something in which I've tried to improve my technique in order to get more ice time and help out my team."
Spooner said the coronavirus shutdown has worked in his favor as he heals from the surgeries. During a normal year, he would have returned to Mankato in mid-June for summer training. The Mavericks won't be reporting until August this year.
"We won't report until, I think, mid-August, but there's some optional ice time guys can go to in Mankato," he noted. "... I might go and spend a week with the guys (at Mankato) in July ... but we have ice in Bismarck, so I can still train here and take advantage of family time.
"Instead of working out as a team, the guys will have to take ownership of it and take care of business at home."
When Spooner, 6-foot and 197 pounds, was injured, he was skating with Dallas Gerads, 195, and Walker Duehr, 211, on Hastings' 600-pound line. Those three, all juniors, presented a burly, physical presence on the ice, and Spooner said that's no accident.
"When we utilize our bodies well, we're very effective," Spooner observed. "It's nice for the coach to be able to put us together and maybe wear down the other team's first or second line.
"That's something I've been able to incorporate in my game since I was younger -- being a physical presence. ... I'm not going to score a ton of goals, but I'm able to be effective by using my body and trying to wear teams down."
Since high school, Spooner has been invited to two summer developmental camps, a Winnipeg Jets camp and a Pittsburgh Penguins camp.
"Going into my freshman season (at Mankato) I went to the Winnipeg camp and last summer I went to the Pittsburgh camp. It's an opportunity to go and learn from the coaches and trainers and kind of experience what it's like in the NHL," Spooner observed. "It's also a place where they evaluate you. ... It's a good opportunity to kind of go and make some noise."
"It definitely shows they're interested. I tested well in the off-ice physicals at both camps, and I performed well on the ice, so I hopefully spurred more interest from them," he continued. "You also get to develop a relationship with the coaches and get a feel of what the organization is all about."
Spooner said he'd like to be playing hockey long after college, but he said he's given that over to the Lord.
"I'm allowing God to deal with that question," he said. "I don't have a lot of anxiety about that question. ... In college I've been able to grow in my relationship with God. I trust the Lord will put me where he wants me, whether it's playing hockey or having a family or whatever it is. ... I trust that the Lord's will will be done in my life."
While on campus for summer workouts the last three years, Spooner has been able to further his academic pursuits.
"I'm actually finishing my undergraduate right now. I'll start my graduate program (in business administration) next year. ... When I've been there in the summer (the last three years) I took classes, so that put me ahead of the game academically."
Spooner has been recognized as a WCHA scholar-athlete and has been a WCHA all-academic selection twice. He said juggling his student-athlete responsibilities has benefited him.
"Actually, getting work done away from the rink is an added discipline and it has taught me a life-long skill of managing my schedule," he said.
Spooner said his two-decade hockey journey has taught him about the importance of relationships, both personal and spiritual.
"The hockey community is really small, and I've met some incredible life-long friends. ... I'm very thankful for the opportunities the sport has provided for me, but it's also about the people you meet along the way and the relationships you form.
"That's something I really didn't value as much in high school, and I really learned in college. That's ultimately helped me play the game with a lot more gratitude as a gift from God," he noted. "I've met people who have guided me and shaped me into who I am today. Rather than basing my identity in the sport and getting down on myself if I have a bad game, I know I'm a beloved son of God, not just a hockey player."
