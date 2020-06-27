Jared Spooner, Mankato hockey's hard, heavy grinder

"We won the conference tournament last year and were on track to do that again when the season was shut down," Spooner said.

Indeed, the Mavericks were sailing along with a 31-5-2 record when the season was halted.

Spooner's season ended in mid-February when he suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in practice.

"It was a weird deal. We were doing something we do all the time. ... I came down and I couldn't put any pressure on my leg. I couldn't straighten my leg," he recalled.

Spooner soon underwent knee surgery to correct the problem. Then, about a month ago, he needed surgery on his right wrist to correct a bone fracture that occurred almost eight months earlier.

"I hurt (the wrist) last fall right before the season and played through it," he said. "... It didn't allow me to play at the higher level I wanted to. It affected the really fine movements of stick handling that I wasn't able to do."

Still, he was effective on faceoffs, winning the draw 169 times for a .576 percentage. As a sophomore he had 300 faceoff wins, and as a freshman he came out on top 234 times.