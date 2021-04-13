Hockey coming to Legacy High soon; Sabers' new program begins next season

Hockey is officially coming to Legacy High.
Paul Jundt, activities director at LHS, said there was lots of excitement on campus Tuesday after the deal was finally sealed at the BPS school board meeting Monday night.
"Just very excited for our kids. They've wanted this for a long time," said Jundt, who's been AD at Legacy since the school opened. "I've had several conversations over the years with kids that would come to my office and ask when are we going to get hockey? What's it going to take?"
First proposed as a possibility in June of 2019, plenty of number crunching went into ultimately deciding when the time would be right.
"We've watched the numbers very closely, I would say, the last five years or so," Jundt said. "We had to make sure we would have the numbers to sustain the program."
As of now, Legacy has 25 players committed to play next season. That isn't quite enough to have full varsity and JV teams, but they will play some JV games.
"We may have some kids that have walked away from hockey in the past because they weren't sure they'd get to play, but maybe now they'll decide to lace the skates up again," Jundt said. "If they do, great. That might get us a little closer to being able to have a JV team. There's also the possibility some freshmen kids from the Bantam-age group might have interest. We'll see. Right now, we're going to enjoy this moment for the kids. We're happy."
There's little time for celebrating, however.
First on Jundt's to-do list is finding a coach. A job posting went up on Legacy's website Tuesday. Jundt, who plans to fill the opening before the school year ends, is confident of finding a quality coach.
"I feel like this might be one of the deepest pools of applicants of any coaching position we've had at Legacy High School," Jundt said. "I've already had some people reach out today. When we first started, some positions would get a decent number of candidates, some didn't have many at all. With the number of people that have already reached out to me with interest in this job, I'm very confident we're going to have a very deep pool of candidates to choose from."
Legacy will be adding a girls hockey team as well, but that will come in the 2022-23 school year.
Some sports do not come with significant costs. That is not the case with hockey. Players buy their own skates and sticks, but the school must provide pads, helmets and uniforms. Then there's ice time, which also must be located and paid for.
BPS has an unused 6 a.m. practice slot that has not been needed, but will be now. Legacy, Bismarck and Century will rotate through the early-morning shift.
"Not every sport requires a lot of money, but some do cost more," Jundt said. "I'm very thankful that our board sees that money spent for this is money well spent for the opportunity it gives our kids."
Jundt expects interest in hockey to grow even more, not only at Legacy, but the other schools as well.
"Every sport we've added at Legacy there's been an increase in numbers as time went on and the same thing has happened at Bismarck and Century. We've never seen the numbers go backwards," he said. "Our main goal with every activity is offering kids the opportunity to compete. Yeah, winning is important and that's what every team tries to do, but at the end of the day whether it's on the field, on the ice or on the court, kids being involved is what we're after."
