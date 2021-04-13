Hockey coming to Legacy High soon; Sabers' new program begins next season

Hockey is officially coming to Legacy High.

Paul Jundt, activities director at LHS, said there was lots of excitement on campus Tuesday after the deal was finally sealed at the BPS school board meeting Monday night.

"Just very excited for our kids. They've wanted this for a long time," said Jundt, who's been AD at Legacy since the school opened. "I've had several conversations over the years with kids that would come to my office and ask when are we going to get hockey? What's it going to take?"

First proposed as a possibility in June of 2019, plenty of number crunching went into ultimately deciding when the time would be right.

"We've watched the numbers very closely, I would say, the last five years or so," Jundt said. "We had to make sure we would have the numbers to sustain the program."

As of now, Legacy has 25 players committed to play next season. That isn't quite enough to have full varsity and JV teams, but they will play some JV games.