Garrett Roth has found success at nearly every level of hockey.

As a player, he helped lead the Bismarck Bobcats to the first of two straight AFHL Borne Cup championships before moving on to Bemidji State and helping the Beavers reach a new level of success in advancing to the NCAA tournament.

As an assistant coach and eventually Director of Player Personnel with the Bobcats, he and current head coach Layne Sedevie led the team through a period of sustained success and playoff runs.

"Garrett worked with me for so long and was aspiring to be a head coach," Sedevie said. "It's one of those things where you have a good connection and build teams together, but yeah, that (promotion) was part of the process to try and get him a head coaching job."

Last month, Roth's career hit new highs when he led the Oklahoma Warriors to an NAHL championship and one of the best seasons in league history.

"As a coach, through practice and video, you can make your mark on your team, but when you're on the bench, other than line changes and some small adjustments, you're watching your guys work hard to achieve success," Roth said. "To see how much they cared, that's what sports is all about. This was a special group."

Facing the Bruins in the title game seemed fitting for Roth, having coached against Austin for many years with both Aberdeen and Bismarck.

"It was one of those moments where it was almost old hat, because when I was with the Bobcats, you couldn't win anything without going through the Bruins, and they probably felt the same way about us," Roth said. "It felt fitting that if it wasn't the Bobcats there, it would be the Bruins."

Roth's time in Bismarck began when he joined the then-America West Hockey League-based Bobcats for the 2001-02 season, which kickstarted a two-year run of scoring excellence from the forward.

His second season, in which he scored 37 goals and added 51 assists, still stands as one of, if not the best seasons a Bobcat has had.

It helped lead to Bismarck's first championship, and helped put Roth on the way to a distinctive honor of being a rare person to win a junior hockey title as both a player and a coach.

"As a player, when you're able to win a title, it's as a team," Roth said. "It's something where you look at the guy next to you and you and them are working together to win something."

He then graduated from junior hockey to the college ranks, spending three years with Bemidji State from 2004-05 to 2006-07.

His time with the Beavers is when he first came to know Layne Sedevie.

"Our is a friendship that goes back to being classmates in college hockey in Bemidji," Sedevie said. "I don't know how many coaches have the kind of partnership that we did in Bismarck. As soon as he won the Robertson Cup, he flew back up to Bismarck and I was able to see and hang out with him.

"When I look back at where I've come as a coach and he's come as a coach, we're thankful to have the relationship that we do. He's my best friend and it was cool to see where he's brought that program."

After a few years out of hockey, Roth entered the coaching ranks with the Aberdeen Wings as an assistant coach in 2010-11, then moved over to rejoin his best friend on the coaching staff of the Bobcats.

The move to Bismarck was a long-term decision by Roth, as he stayed with the Bobcats for eight seasons.

"It's been thirteen years (in the NAHL) where I've grown as a person and built relationships," Roth said. "There's no way I'd be a head coach in this league without Layne, there's no way we have the success we've had the last few years if I don't learn from him.

"Those eight years were some of the best of my life, because anytime you coach with one of your best friends, any time you go into work, it's great to have a friend next to you."

Roth was approached to run the Warriors, then based in Wichita Falls, Texas, shortly after the 2020 NAHL season shut down due to COVID.

While there had initially been someone in place to serve as GM alongside Roth, he was given full authority over player personnel, the same setup Sedevie has with the Bobcats.

"Since I helped Layne and the Bobcats build a program and find players, that was something that was non-negotiable for me," Roth said. "I felt it was important for me to have that control right away so we could come in and have a successful first season in the league."

Roth gives plenty of credit to Sedevie in helping him become the coach and general manager he is today.

"The biggest difference (between being an assistant coach and being the head coach/general manager) is the internal pressure that you put on yourself and that with every decision that's made, people are looking at you to do the right thing for the team," Roth said. "That's where it was great to have Layne as a mentor. He helped me learn how to not be emotional with decisions, thinking about the ramifications of moves I'd make, and a lot of the things I learned with the Bobcats I took with me to Wichita Falls."

For a first-year program, the Warriors were successful enough.

They finished third in a six-team Southern Division, beat Lone Star 3-0 in the divisional semifinals before being swept 3-0 by Shreveport.

"When we were a first-year team, Lone Star was probably our biggest rival, with them being the closest team to us," Roth said. "Now that we've been around for a little while, Shreveport's also developed a rivalry with us. They knocked us out of the playoffs our first year, and we returned the favor this year, and both times the team that knocked the other out went on to win a title."

After their second year in the league, the Warriors were knocked out of the playoffs in a 3-2 slugfest against New Mexico in the division semifinals.

That loss helped the Warriors be ready for their title run in May, because in that loss, the Warriors played two straight overtime games against the Ice Wolves.

After seeing his team wear down in that series, Roth wasn't about to let it happen again.

"We decided this year when we clinched in the middle of March that as a coaching staff, we'd have another training camp to get the guys' legs into shape," Roth said. "We wanted to make sure we were ready to go if we went into a similar double or triple OT game, because we wore down in that New Mexico series and we wanted to make sure it wouldn't happen again."

Prior to the 2022-23 season, Wichita Falls relocated to Oklahoma City.

"The hockey world is so small and you build your relationships," Sedevie said. "Having a new owner with him there and being able to bounce ideas off of myself and Thom (Brigl, owner of the Bobcats), it's not always roses when you start, and Thom would say the same about Bismarck.

"Some years can be tough, so we're very lucky to have the fanbase and community that supports us that we do. With the move, that's one of the tougher years they've had, and it was definitely icing that they won the championship."

It was easy to see the Warriors had something special right off the bat. They ran off a 4-0 record at the NAHL Showcase, including a 7-2 win over the Bobcats. Oklahoma won 44 games in the regular season, four better than the next-closest team in the league.

"We went into the season with 21 players on our roster with experience in junior hockey, so we had a seasoned group," Roth said. "The guys showed maturity and were able to control their emotions. You have to be able to overcome obstacles and not get too into the ups and downs of any game or the season, and that was something our group was great at dealing with."

The Warriors started their playoff run by sweeping Amarillo and Shreveport.

"We got off to a fast start against Amarillo, but in Game 2, we had one of our top centermen go down with a broken leg," Roth said. "We built our group on depth and had guys take on different roles throughout the season so we could have guys step up in a situation like that.

"Going up against Shreveport, they're a big rival for us for a number of reasons, and we won the first two on home ice and then our goalie stole us Game 3."

That left the Warriors in an enviable position, having played the minimum number of games to enter the Robertson Cup.

Oklahoma swept its semifinal opponent, the Minnesota Wilderness. Roth's team played steadily to advance to the championship, and got the job done in a back-and-forth game with the Bruins.

"We knew Austin had a long series against Maryland in the semifinals, so we knew we had to start fast," Roth said. "It came down to 20 minutes in the third period for the title, and our guys killed off three penalties, including one of a 6-on-4 in the final minute and a half."

"I'm a Bismarck Bobcats fan, and then obviously watch a lot of video on the teams in our division," Sedevie said. "Outside of that, the two teams I watch are the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Oklahoma Warriors, those are the two I watch and follow. When we're not playing and Garrett's playing, that's the game I'm watching."

Oklahoma players earned several postseason awards.

Joey Delgreco was All-NAHL first team, All-Rookie team, both the NAHL MVP and Rookie of the Year, and was also the South Division Rookie of the Year after tallying 22 goals and 47 assists in the regular season and adding six goals and five assists in the playoffs.

Joining Delgreco on the All-NAHL first team and All-South Division team was defenseman Owen Baumgartner (10 goals, 31 assists)

Roth was honored as Coach of the Year and the Warriors were awarded both the NAHL and South Division Organization of the Year awards.

"Those awards are a lot about having team success," Roth said. "Our Director of Player Personnel did a good job of finding guys who wanted to play our brand of hockey and the guys found their roles and bought into finding ways to help the team win hockey games."

Roth has kept his connections to the Bismarck area strong. After first trading for Landon Fleming from the Bobcats, the Warriors announced the signing of Century product Maxon Vig to a 2023-24 tender.

"I've made a couple trades with Layne. I knew what the Bobcats had heading into my first year with Wichita Falls," Roth said. "To get some of those guys that come from a culture and place like Bismarck, with a good foundation and the success that team has had, that's helped us to round out our group.

"I've known and watched Max play for six, seven years now, even back when he was in Squirts. He does everything the right way as far as helping the team win, and we were fortunate to get him on board."

The changing landscape of the NAHL will affect the Warriors again this season.

A new team, the Colorado Grit, will be joining the NAHL and playing in the South Division, making it a nine-team division.

That will affect the Warriors' schedule moving forward, as they go from a balanced schedule with eight games against all division opponents to an unbalanced schedule where they will face rivalry teams more often.

"Now we'll see Shreveport 12 times and Colorado and New Mexico four times," Roth said. "But we're still pretty centrally located so even with the trip to Colorado being 10 or 11 hours, we're still well-located so the trips aren't too daunting."

Three-plus years into his career at the helm of the Warriors, Roth feels he's in the right spot.

"I'm fortunate to be coaching at the junior level, because every day I get a chance to help kids grow and mature into young adults," he said. "As long as I have the ability to do that, I'll be happy."