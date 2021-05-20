Everything jells for Grannis in final season with Bobcats

Everything has jelled for George Grannis in his final season with the Bismarck Bobcats.
The forward from Duluth, Minnesota, has scored 19 goals and tallied 38 points as the Bobcats head into the NAHL playoffs tonight.
Grannis is a true junior hockey veteran, having skated 152 times in the black and gold of the Bobcats, while feeling truly at home in Bismarck.
"It's been a great experience playing for the Bobcats. I've really enjoyed it," he said. "I've grown a lot, I feel like, on and off the ice."
Grannis was targeted by former Bobcats assistant coach Garrett Roth, now head coach of the NAHL's Wichita Falls Warriors, while playing in the Minnesota Elite League. Grannis said the family atmosphere created by Bobcats head coach and general manager Layne Sedevie is special.
"I just trusted in the vision they laid out for me going back to my senior year," Grannis said. "The coaching staff really jells with me. Layne and I have a strong and deep relationship. We're almost more like brothers than coach and player in that we can challenge each other, give each other crap and go head-to-head sometimes, but it's all based on respect above everything.
"I've really enjoyed playing for Layne."
The feeling is mutual, said the Bobcats' boss.
"George has had a really good career for this organization," Sedevie said. "You look back at the amount of time he's been here and see his progression to where he's turned the corner and now he's a go-to guy for us, that part has been really fun to see happen. On the other hand, you get close to these guys and the thought of him not being here next year, it's not something I like to think about."
The ties that bind become strong over the years.
"You try to build that foundation and those relationships with your players because we're going to push these guys hard," Sedevie said. "The hockey part of it, we're going to challenge our kids because we do want to see them improve and maximize their abilities. But sometimes what you do away from the rink is more important than what you do at the rink."
For Grannis, the roots in Bismarck run deep away from the ice, too. He says living with Ardella and Kent Bellerud, along with teammates Lars Rodne and Will Hillman last year, and Rodne and Patrick Johnson this season, has truly felt like home.
"You come back from summer break, you just feel like you're coming home when you get back to Bismarck," Grannis said. "Ardella and Kent, they've just been amazing to us. It is like a family. That's how well they treat us and I just can't say that enough."
Grannis is hoping for a few more weekends in Bismarck. To do that, the Bobcats will have to win their best-of-five series against the Minnesota Wilderness. Games 1 and 2 are tonight and Saturday in Bismarck. Puck drops at 7:15 p.m. Games 3 and 4 shift to Cloquet, Minnesota, May 24-25. If necessary, game 5 would be back in Bismarck on May 29.
The Bobcats will be counting on their top line of Grannis, Ryan Taylor and Tim Piechowski. The trio is 1-2-3 in points on the season.
"We didn't have many guys coming back. We needed our older guys to step up and they've certainly done that," Sedevie said. "George has a great skill set. He has a great mind for the game. He can skate, shoot. He's got all the tools."
Sedevie's not alone in that assessment. Grannis will continue his career next fall at the NCAA Division I level for Clarkson in the ECAC. In the last four seasons, the Golden Knights have won 83 games and lost 37. Clarkson is located in Potsdam, New York.
"I really enjoyed their coaching staff. They were very straight up and genuine through the whole process. They didn't just throw their name in the hat," said Grannis, who plans to study business innovation and entrepreneurship with a possible minor in engineering. "It was the perfect storm for me to go there. Everything lined up."
The Bobcats' roster is stuffed full of D-I talent, with nearly 20 players committed to play at college hockey's top level.
"There's a bunch of different logos in the lineup," Grannis said. "You don't usually see that many. It's pretty absurd. It's a credit to Layne and the Bobcats and how they do things."
The logos won't mean much when it comes to making a run at the Robertson Cup, however. That's earned on the ice.
Sedevie is hoping to extend an already grueling season, in which the players reported for training camp in August.
"I guess the word that sums up this season best would be, grind. It truly has been a grind," Sedevie said. "Between COVID and the protocols. The stops and starts, I've certainly never had a season like this and there's no way the players would have ever imagined having a season like this, but you know what, we got here. We get to have playoff hockey in our building, with our fans in our community and that's really exciting.
"It's been a long, hard, unique road, but I'm really proud of our team."
