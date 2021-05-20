Everything jells for Grannis in final season with Bobcats

"George has had a really good career for this organization," Sedevie said. "You look back at the amount of time he's been here and see his progression to where he's turned the corner and now he's a go-to guy for us, that part has been really fun to see happen. On the other hand, you get close to these guys and the thought of him not being here next year, it's not something I like to think about."

The ties that bind become strong over the years.

"You try to build that foundation and those relationships with your players because we're going to push these guys hard," Sedevie said. "The hockey part of it, we're going to challenge our kids because we do want to see them improve and maximize their abilities. But sometimes what you do away from the rink is more important than what you do at the rink."

For Grannis, the roots in Bismarck run deep away from the ice, too. He says living with Ardella and Kent Bellerud, along with teammates Lars Rodne and Will Hillman last year, and Rodne and Patrick Johnson this season, has truly felt like home.

"You come back from summer break, you just feel like you're coming home when you get back to Bismarck," Grannis said. "Ardella and Kent, they've just been amazing to us. It is like a family. That's how well they treat us and I just can't say that enough."