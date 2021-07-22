Curl named to US women's world championship team

Britta Curl has been named to the United States women's hockey team which will compete in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships in Canada next month.

Curl, a 2018 St. Mary's High School graduate and four-time state champion with the Bismarck Blizzard, was one of 14 forwards and 27 players total named to the team. The tournament is scheduled for Aug. 20-31 in Calgary.

Curl has played on two national championship teams in her three seasons at the University of Wisconsin. The Badgers won the title in both 2019 and 2021. The 2020 NCAA tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In her three seasons with the Badgers, Curl has 75 points in 98 games, including 45 goals. Wisconsin is plus-60 with Curl on the ice.

Curl is one of eight past, current or future Wisconsin players on the U.S. team, tied for the most with Minnesota.

Curl, 21, has vast international playing experience already, including winning a gold medal with the Under-18 Women’s National Team at the World Championships in Russia in 2018.

In the IIHF World Rankings, the U.S. is ranked No. 1, followed by Canada, Finland, Russia and Switzerland.

The 2020 IIHF championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

