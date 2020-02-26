Column: UND, St. Cloud was a throwback series

WEEKEND ALMANAC

Michaud and Shane Pinto both chalked up a goal and an assist in a low scoring series for UND. Pinto received his second five-minute major penalty/game misconduct of the season early in Saturday's game. The major penalty he took back in January also included a one-game suspension.

The second round draft pick from Franklin Square, N.Y., is scoring almost a point per game and needs to do a better job of staying on the ice and out of the penalty box. UND's power play was 1-for-8. The penalty kill went 5-for-6 including two five-minute majors.

Face offs were dead even at 54 each. Jordan Kawaguchi was scratched with an injury on Saturday, but the word is he will be ready to go this weekend.

IT AIN'T OVER TILL IT'S OVER

The talk of UND clinching the Penrose Cup as NCHC regular season champions will have to wait thanks to a one-point weekend in St. Cloud.

Minnesota-Duluth managed just a split at Western Michigan but has crept to within six points of the Hawks with four games to go.

BRACKETOLOGY

Before we can really get into some serious bracketology, we need to have a general understanding of the seeding process.