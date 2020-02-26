Column: UND, St. Cloud was a throwback series

Westin Michaud, North Dakota senior forward, summed up the key NCHC series againt St. Cloud State succinctly.
"Two good teams came in ready ... it's the way hockey should be played."
The words of Michaud, following Friday's 3-3 tie, really applied to the entire weekend against the Huskies.
The series was reminiscent of the old WCHA battles. High intensity, loud and rowdy building, two proud teams just battling it out, complete with a brouhaha at the final buzzer ... we haven't seen that since Ben Blood started a brawl in the handshake line versus the Gophers back in 2012. And while this was only the second negative series for UND this season, these battles are great preparation for the postseason.
Unfulfilled scoring chances were a recurring theme in the postgame comments.
"We didn't capitalize on our opportunities ... they did and we didn't," Collin Adams lamented.
Said Cole Smith: "We just didn't bury pucks, we had our chances."
But you have to give St. Cloud credit for shutting down a high powered offense. North Dakota came in scoring over four goals a game and managed just four in the entire series.
"You gotta give them credit, they played hard," Michaud said.
WEEKEND ALMANAC
Michaud and Shane Pinto both chalked up a goal and an assist in a low scoring series for UND. Pinto received his second five-minute major penalty/game misconduct of the season early in Saturday's game. The major penalty he took back in January also included a one-game suspension.
The second round draft pick from Franklin Square, N.Y., is scoring almost a point per game and needs to do a better job of staying on the ice and out of the penalty box. UND's power play was 1-for-8. The penalty kill went 5-for-6 including two five-minute majors.
Face offs were dead even at 54 each. Jordan Kawaguchi was scratched with an injury on Saturday, but the word is he will be ready to go this weekend.
IT AIN'T OVER TILL IT'S OVER
The talk of UND clinching the Penrose Cup as NCHC regular season champions will have to wait thanks to a one-point weekend in St. Cloud.
Minnesota-Duluth managed just a split at Western Michigan but has crept to within six points of the Hawks with four games to go.
BRACKETOLOGY
Before we can really get into some serious bracketology, we need to have a general understanding of the seeding process.
The 16 teams are sent off to the regional locations in groups of four. Ideally, 1 vs. 16 and 8 vs. 9 stay together at the regional closest to the No. 1 seed, while 2 vs. 15 and 7 vs. 10; 3 vs. 14 and 6 vs. 11; and 4 vs. 13 and 5 vs. 12 make up the other regionals. But it's not that simple.
Host teams must be placed at the regional they're hosting. Denver is hosting at Loveland, Colo., while Penn State is hosting the Allentown, Penn., regional this year. That's monkey wrench No. 1.
Secondly, the committee seeks to avoid intra-conference matchups in the first round and even in the regional final if possible. That's potential monkey wrench No. 2.
Finally, the committee has shown a willingness to shuffle teams around in an attempt to increase attendance, couching it as an attempt to "improve the student-athlete experience." The cynics among us see it as a money grab for the NCAA. Regardless, we need to keep an eye on a few issues going forward.
Obviously, Denver and Penn State hosting regionals will force the committee's hand. Also, Hockey East and the NCHC look to be well represented, with four or possibly five teams each. Possible first-round matchups might force more moves.
Where will UND wind up and who may the Hawks face? We'll take a closer look at that next week.
PAIRWISE RANKINGS
1.) North Dakota. 2.) Minnesota State. 3.) Cornell. 4.) Boston College. 5.) Minnesota-Duluth. 6.) Denver. 7.) Penn State. 8.) UMass. 9.) Ohio State. 10.) Clarkson. 11.) Bemidji State. 12.) Northeastern. 13.) Arizona State. 14.) Minnesota. 15.) Western Michigan. 16.) UMass-Lowell.
WESTERN MICHIGAN VISITS THE RALPH
Coming off a split vs. Minnesota-Duluth, WMU has been on a pretty good roll since the holiday break (9-4-3, scoring four goals a game while allowing just two and a half).
The Broncos are 15th in the PairWise rankings and fighting for a spot in the national tournament as well as home ice in the conference tournament. Overall the Broncos are 16-11-5 and 6-5-5 on the road. Special teams are mid-pack (power play 19.8, PK 78.1).
Players to watch include a trio of forwards who score about a point a game, Hugh McGing (16), Dawson DiPietro (9), and second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers, Wade Allison (17). Another second-rounder on the roster is Mattias Samuelsson (24), a big defenseman and son of NHLer Kjell Samuelsson.
Statistically, both teams boast an above average even strength goal differential, meaning, UND's superior special teams may make the difference this weekend.
FROZEN DOZEN
Minnesota State sweeps Alabama-Huntsville and takes back the top spot in my best 12 teams in the country list: 1.) Minnesota State. 2.) UND. 3.) Cornell. 4.) Boston College. 5.) Denver. 6.) Minnesota-Duluth. 7.) Penn State. 8.) Bemidji State. 9.) Clarkson. 10.) Ohio State. 11.) UMass. 12.) Arizona State.
Mark Schuttenhelm has been writing columns on college hockey and the NHL for more than 10 years. He is based out of Jamestown.