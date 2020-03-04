Column: UND regains form with Scheel back in goal

In yet another hard-fought, physical series, with Adam Scheel back between the pipes, UND pulled off its 10th sweep of the season, taking two from Western Michigan last weekend.

The two victories secured no worse than co-ownership of the Penrose Cup and dealt a huge blow to WMU's national tournament aspirations. The switch from Peter Thome to Scheel was surprising to some. Thome hadn't played poorly in St. Cloud the previous week and had amassed some impressive numbers since taking over for a struggling Scheel back in January.

Does the switch back to Scheel indicate that he is now the man heading into the post season?

"It was a combination of a lot of things, but mostly Adam Scheel staying sharp and working his tail off in practice," UND coach Brad Berry said.

Scheel was asked if he made any adjustments to his game while sitting out for a month plus.

"I'm confident in my game, my ability, and how I play, so no need to change anything or hit the panic button," he said.

Truth is, this UND team can win with either goalie. I say that because this team, more often than not, is able to impose its will on the opposition, and in doing so, can win a lot of games regardless of who is tending the goal.