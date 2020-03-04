Column: UND regains form with Scheel back in goal

In yet another hard-fought, physical series, with Adam Scheel back between the pipes, UND pulled off its 10th sweep of the season, taking two from Western Michigan last weekend.
The two victories secured no worse than co-ownership of the Penrose Cup and dealt a huge blow to WMU's national tournament aspirations. The switch from Peter Thome to Scheel was surprising to some. Thome hadn't played poorly in St. Cloud the previous week and had amassed some impressive numbers since taking over for a struggling Scheel back in January.
Does the switch back to Scheel indicate that he is now the man heading into the post season?
"It was a combination of a lot of things, but mostly Adam Scheel staying sharp and working his tail off in practice," UND coach Brad Berry said.
Scheel was asked if he made any adjustments to his game while sitting out for a month plus.
"I'm confident in my game, my ability, and how I play, so no need to change anything or hit the panic button," he said.
Truth is, this UND team can win with either goalie. I say that because this team, more often than not, is able to impose its will on the opposition, and in doing so, can win a lot of games regardless of who is tending the goal.
What do I mean by that? In the defensive end, it means taking away time and space from opposing players in prime scoring positions and keeping the majority of opposition shots coming from the perimeter, while keeping traffic away from Scheel or Thome.
"Just keeping them to the outside, kind of protecting the middle of the ice, we don't want to be giving up grade A chances," freshman Judd Caufield said.
And it's just the opposite on the offensive end. The Hawks have done a great job of getting traffic in front of opposition goalies this season. That traffic has led to a ton of goals for the green and white.
Weekend almanac
Eleven North Dakota players scored at least one point, led by Matt Kiersted with a goal and two assists and Colton Poolman with a pair of helpers.
Jordan Kawaguchi was held scoreless but continues to hold the second spot in the national scoring race. The UND power play was 1-for-6 and the PK was a perfect 2-for-2. Shots on goal favored WMU by a 43-40 count in a very close checking series. The Hawks blocked an impressive 26 shots.
Bracketology
UND continues to hold the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA tournament, and while not a lock, the Hawks have a high probability of retaining that spot.
If that happens, North Dakota would face the 16th seed, which will most likely be the winner of the Atlantic Hockey tournament.
However, facing a team from the lowly Atlantic Hockey conference in round 1 hasn't worked out all that well for No. 1 seeds in recent years. In the last five seasons, three No. 16 seeds, all out of Atlantic Hockey, have upset the No. 1 overall seed in the national tournament.
In 2015, Rochester Institute of Technology took out Minnesota State-Mankato. In 2018, Air Force upset St. Cloud State, and last season American International upset St. Cloud State in Fargo.
Now that we have that to think about, the next question is where will UND be heading, and that's probably not great news either. And while it's not answerable yet, we can discuss the possibilities.
Ordinarily, it would be a no-brainer, logistically and attendance-wise, to send Cornell to Albany and Boston College to Worcester, if BC holds off Minnesota-Duluth and Denver for the fourth overall seed. But that leaves Loveland, Colo., (hosted by Denver) and Allentown, Penn. (hosted by Penn State) for UND and Minnesota State.
Sending your No. 1 overall seed into a hostile building isn't exactly an ideal way to reward a great regular season. So there is the possibility that the committee will send UND to Albany, Cornell to Allentown, and Minnesota State to Loveland. Or, UND could go to Worcester while Boston College goes to Allentown. Either way, somebody will be unhappy. That's a sure bet.
College hockey fans have been hashing this issue out for years and will continue to do so. Next week, with any luck, we hope to have a bit more of this locked in.
Pairwise rankings
1.) UND. 2.) Minnesota State. 3.) Cornell. 4.) Boston College. 5.) Minnesota-Duluth. 6.) Denver. 7.) Penn State. 8.) UMass. 9.) Clarkson. 10.) Bemidji State. 11.) Ohio State. 12.) Arizona State. 13.) UMass-Lowell. 14.) Quinnipiac. 15.) Maine. 16.) Michigan.
UND visita Omaha
UND heads to Omaha this weekend to wrap up the regular season.
Technically, the Hawks need one more conference point to eliminate Minnesota-Duluth's chances of sharing the Penrose Cup as NCHC regular season champs. Realistically though, this series is about preparing for the postseason.
The Hawks have played three high-intensity, physical series in succession. Nicked up players may be rested. What about the goaltending situation? Scheel played both games last weekend. Will he and Thome each get a start in Omaha in an effort to keep both sharp, or is Scheel going to take it the rest of the way?
Berry was asked a few questions along these lines recently and was mostly non-committal. We will have our answers soon enough.
Frozen dozen
North Dakota sweeps WMU and Minnesota State splits a pair in Bemidji. You can pretty much flip a coin here for the two top spots. 1A.) North Dakota. 1B.) Minnesota State. 3.) Cornell. 4.) Boston College. 5.) Minnesota-Duluth. 6.) Denver. 7.) Bemidji State. 8.) Penn State. 9.) Clarkson. 10.) UMass. 11.) Ohio State. 12.) Arizona State.
Spooner out for season
And a closing note on Bismarck native Jared Spooner, who unfortunately underwent season ending knee surgery recently. He finished his junior season with 19 points (9G-10A) and a plus 19 rating. His presence in the post season line up will be missed by Minnesota State.
