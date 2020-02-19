Column: Current version of UND hockey team looking like the last title team

It's beginning to look a lot like 2016.

That, of course, is the last time UND won the national championship. And there are some similarities between that team and the current squad.

After the sweep versus Denver, UND's ninth sweep of the season, the Fighting Hawks stand 23-3-3. At this point in the 2016 campaign, UND was 22-5-3 with eight series sweeps.

The 2016 team was quite stingy and allowed just 1.84 goals per game. This team is also stingy, allowing just 1.97 goals per contest, and this current team has tightened things up considerably after a short stretch riddled with defensive lapses and soft goals. The 2016 team went on a 12-1-1 run the rest of the way while allowing just 24 goals in those final 14 games, and it will take a similar finish to hang another banner at the Ralph.

That brings me to goalie Peter Thome, who looks more confident with each start. True, he did allow a softie last weekend, the bad angle goal on Saturday, but he came right back and made plenty of grade A stops the rest of the way to protect the one goal lead.