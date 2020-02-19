Column: Current version of UND hockey team looking like the last title team

It's beginning to look a lot like 2016.
That, of course, is the last time UND won the national championship. And there are some similarities between that team and the current squad.
After the sweep versus Denver, UND's ninth sweep of the season, the Fighting Hawks stand 23-3-3. At this point in the 2016 campaign, UND was 22-5-3 with eight series sweeps.
The 2016 team was quite stingy and allowed just 1.84 goals per game. This team is also stingy, allowing just 1.97 goals per contest, and this current team has tightened things up considerably after a short stretch riddled with defensive lapses and soft goals. The 2016 team went on a 12-1-1 run the rest of the way while allowing just 24 goals in those final 14 games, and it will take a similar finish to hang another banner at the Ralph.
That brings me to goalie Peter Thome, who looks more confident with each start. True, he did allow a softie last weekend, the bad angle goal on Saturday, but he came right back and made plenty of grade A stops the rest of the way to protect the one goal lead.
Coach Berry commented on Thome after Saturday's win saying, "He did it in style tonight. There were times in the second and third, when they were making a push, that he had to make not one, but two or three saves on the doorstep. He's doing a good job of giving us a chance to win every night."
WEEKEND ALMANAC
Collin Adams (2 goals,1 assist), Jacob Bernard-Docker (1g,2a), and Jordan Kawaguchi (3 assists) led the way on the scoresheet. D-Man Matt Kiersted has scored a point in six straight. Kawaguchi (15g-29a-44pts) continues to hold the second spot in scoring nationally.
UND's special teams (power play 3 of 6, penalty kill 4 of 5) enjoyed an excellent weekend. The Hawks blocked 25 shots, led by Kiersted and Ethan Frisch with five each. UND dominated the face-off circle, winning 82 of 125 draws, an incredible 65.6 percent success rate.
TOURNAMENT TIME
With just three weeks left in the regular season it's time to start getting serious about the NCAA tournament. And once again, I hope to prove that Bracketology is not an exercise enjoyed exclusively by basketball fans.
First, a brief overview of the process.
The NCAA selection committee uses a complex series of statistical comparisons to fill out the field of 16, a process which is mimicked by the PairWise rankings, available at any college hockey website. Unlike the selection process for the NCAA basketball tournament, there is no subjectivity at play here. That means no hand wringing after the field is set and no debates regarding who got the shaft and who didn't.
There are six automatic bids which go to the conference tournament winners (Atlantic Hockey, Big East, ECAC, Big Ten, WCHA, NCHC). Conference tournament winners that happen to be outside of the top 16 in the PairWise essentially reduce the number of 'at-large' bids available. Bottom line, to feel safe heading into conference tournament weekend you'd better be ranked 14th or better in the PairWise in case a few spoilers win their way into the field.
Of course, that is not as issue for UND this season, as the Hawks are currently ranked first in the PairWise. After the field is set, the 16 team's are seeded, bracketed, and sent to the four Regional sites. Locations this year are Loveland, Colo., Allentown, Penn., Worcester, Mass., and Albany, N.Y.
The four teams that prevail at the Regionals head for the Frozen Four, which is in Detroit this year. Bracketing and placement of teams has been somewhat controversial in recent years, and we will certainly discuss that and more as the season winds down.
PAIRWISE RANKINGS
1.) North Dakota. 2.) Minnesota State-Mankato. 3.) Cornell. 4.) Minnesota-Duluth. 5.) Denver. 6.) Boston College. 7.) Clarkson. 8.) UMass. 9.) Northeastern. 10.) Penn State. 11.) Arizona State. 12.) Bemidji State. 13.) Ohio State. 14.) Maine. 15.) Western Michigan. 16.) UMass-Lowell.
UND VISITS ST. CLOUD ST.
The Hawks head to the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center this weekend for a series with St. Cloud State.
After winning 30 games last season and entering the NCAA tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, the Huskies are struggling along at 11-12-5 (6-5-1 at home) while playing some inconsistent hockey. For example, the Huskies handed Minnesota State one of its four losses back in late December with a convincing 7-2 win.
Three weeks later St. Cloud swept Minnesota-Duluth, holding Duluth to just one goal in the series. But the Huskies also managed to get swept at home by a bad Colorado College team, so what we see on the ice this weekend depends quite a bit on which St. Cloud team shows up. Not to be taken lightly though, St. Cloud is 5-2-1 in it's last eight and playing for home ice in the first round on the NCHC playoffs.
Players to watch include Easton Brodzinski (26) with a dozen goals (five on the power play) and Sam Hentges (19), who's scoring better than a point a game. Yes, Brodzinski is former Huskie Jonny Brodzinski's brother. Poor special team numbers (power play 18.1 percent, PK just 76.1) stand out on the St. Cloud stat sheet. Earlier this season, UND swept St. Cloud 4-2 and 2-1 at the Ralph.
FROZEN DOZEN
1.) North Dakota. 2.) Minnesota State. 3.) Cornell. 4.) Minnesota-Duluth. 5.) Denver. 6.) Clarkson. 7.) Boston College. 8.) Arizona State. 9.) Bemidji State. 10.) Penn State. 11.) UMass. 12.) Northeastern.
Mark Schuttenhelm has been writing columns on college hockey and the NHL for more than 10 years. He is based out of Jamestown.