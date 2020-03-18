Column: College hockey season ends with unanswered questions

Sadly, we have to put a lid on the 2019-20 college hockey season about a month prematurely.
Did the NCAA act prudently or in a knee-jerk fashion? The National Hockey League suspended play, leaving open the possibility of more action including, of course, the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Could the NCAA have made a similar move? It's a moot point. The season is over. No conference tournaments, no national tournament, and as a result, no national champion. Fans have been left to wonder what might have been.
In Grand Forks and much of North Dakota, UND fans certainly thought another national championship was in their immediate future. Down in Mankato and southern Minnesota, fans of Minnesota State were wondering if this was going to be the breakout postseason for their team.
A couple hundred miles north, along the shores of Lake Superior and across the Iron Range of northern Minnesota, fans of Minnesota-Duluth were ramping up for a run at back-to-back-to-back national titles.
Clear across the country in Ithaca, New York, fans of the Big Red were hoping their team, Cornell, would be the first Ivy League school to win a national hockey championship since Yale won it back in 2013.
These four schools, in all likelihood, would have been one seeds at their regionals and favorites to wind up at the Frozen Four. But really, who was in the best position to bring home the trophy? Last week I documented eight teams which were really rolling down the stretch, which included the aforementioned four likely top seeds. I wanted to see how the top four performed against quality opponents.
What is a quality opponent? I looked at the top 25 teams in the PairWise rankings and the top 25 in the KRACH ratings at College Hockey News. My quality-teams group includes only those schools which made both lists, 22 in all. The results show that all four probable top seeds were not just beating up on weak sisters, they were quite impressive versus the better teams in the nation.
UND was 15-3-3, Minnesota State 13-4-1, Duluth 11-7-2, and Cornell, having played a weaker schedule, was just 4-1. What about the “eye” test? I was able to catch Minnesota-Duluth quite a bit down the stretch and the Bulldogs were focused, disciplined, and preparing for another title run, there's no doubt about that. Minnesota State was consistently excellent all season long with very few hiccups. Same with UND. In fact, there's no doubt in my mind that a three-team round robin tournament containing Duluth, Minnesota State, and North Dakota would have been a toss-up. Cornell is a tougher call.
The Big Red lost only two games all season, and while it's not Cornell's fault the ECAC had a down year, the weak schedule has to be considered. As far as UND goes, to be honest, I was more confident in a successful national championship run at the Christmas break than I was at the conclusion of the regular season. UND was a dominant hockey team through the first half, best team in the country without question. After Christmas? Not so much.
You have free articles remaining.
Lack of focus, soft goals, defensive lapses, forwards slow to backcheck, and a few bad penalties all marred the second half. Breaking down that 15-3-3 record versus quality opponents tells the tale (first half 10-1-2, second half 5-2-1). This comparison shows that not only was UND a better team over the first half, it was a better team against better competition. UND finished the season ranked third in the USCHO poll, second in the USA Today poll, first in the PairWise rankings, and second in my Frozen Dozen.
Lost in all of this, of course, is the plight of these athletes, especially the seniors, who had the carpet pulled out from under them as they prepared to play their final few college games. And while it's not life and death, it's a heartbreaker nonetheless.
One of those seniors is Bismarck native Alec Rauhauser, defenseman and captain of the Bowling Green Falcons. Rauhauser finished his senior season with 11 goals and 24 assists for 35 points in 38 games, with a plus 11 rating. It was the second time in his college career that he approached a point per game for an entire season, quite a feat for a defenseman.
The former Century star was the fourth-leading scorer among D-men and tied for 29th overall this season. His career stats are also impressive (159 games, 29 goals, 93 assists, 122 points, plus 63, 172 blocks, 10 power play goals, three shorties). That's .77 points per game for an undrafted defenseman over a four-year college career. His list of accomplishments prior to his senior year is also lengthy.
WCHA All-Rookie Team as a freshman. WCHA All-Academic, Defenseman of the Year, all-conference first team, and Great Lakes Invitational All-Tournament Team as a sophomore. WCHA All-Academic and all-conference second team in his junior year.
I recently touched base with Rauhauser's coach at Bowling Green, Ty Eigner. The coach had high praise for the Bismarck native.
"Alec plays against the opponent’s best players,” Eigner said. "He plays on the first power play unit and the first penalty kill unit."
Coach Eigner said Rauhauser is both intelligent and invaluable.
“He has a real high hockey IQ, he's very patient and runs a great power play,” Eigner said. “Nobody means more to their team than Alec means to Bowling Green. Alec has done everything asked of him his whole career here.”
Eigner believes Rauhauser has a professional future in front of him.
"Alec will transition into pro hockey really well,” Eigner said. “He is an AHL talent or greater."
We wish Rauhauser the best and thank coach Eigner for the time.
Mark Schuttenhelm has been writing columns on college hockey and the NHL for more than 10 years. He is based out of Jamestown.