Column: College hockey season ends with unanswered questions

Sadly, we have to put a lid on the 2019-20 college hockey season about a month prematurely.

Did the NCAA act prudently or in a knee-jerk fashion? The National Hockey League suspended play, leaving open the possibility of more action including, of course, the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Could the NCAA have made a similar move? It's a moot point. The season is over. No conference tournaments, no national tournament, and as a result, no national champion. Fans have been left to wonder what might have been.

In Grand Forks and much of North Dakota, UND fans certainly thought another national championship was in their immediate future. Down in Mankato and southern Minnesota, fans of Minnesota State were wondering if this was going to be the breakout postseason for their team.

A couple hundred miles north, along the shores of Lake Superior and across the Iron Range of northern Minnesota, fans of Minnesota-Duluth were ramping up for a run at back-to-back-to-back national titles.

Clear across the country in Ithaca, New York, fans of the Big Red were hoping their team, Cornell, would be the first Ivy League school to win a national hockey championship since Yale won it back in 2013.