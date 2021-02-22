Century starts state hockey tournament in unusual place, at home

"The top four teams over there had been beating up on the rest of the conference for most of the season, so that definitely was a surprise," he said. "Give West Fargo credit. Obviously they're playing well right now, but we're not really concerned with who they put in front of us. Our focus is on ourselves and what we need to do."

The Patriots have scored 91 goals and allowed just 33 thanks in large part to a productive senior class.

Of their top nine scorers -- Colton Schulte (23 goals, 17 assists, 40 points), Alex Samardzic (14-16--30), Cullen Curl (7-18--25), Dawson Shirley (10-13--23), Cru Walker (7-8--15), Kieffer Long (7-7--14), Kadin Kisse (4-8--12) and Ryan Keup (6-3--9) -- eight are seniors.

"The seniors have been great. A lot of them came up through the JV ranks. It's awesome to see the staff developing those kids," Olson said. "When those kids put their mind to it, they've shown they can be pretty dang good. It's been fun to see them do well and grow into really good leaders for our team."

Century has three capable goalies, all juniors. Casey Odegaard is undefeated in 10 starts, including a shutout in the West Region championship game in Minot against the Magicians on Saturday.

Olson is hoping for more of the same from his team, which has not lost since Jan. 8.