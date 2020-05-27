Century hockey coach Troy Olson optimistic of full recovery after second kidney transplant

Anybody who has played baseball for Troy Olson has probably heard a variation of this:
"Two runs down. We have six outs left, they have three. I like our chances."
Whether in a dugout or behind the bench at a hockey arena, Troy Olson is an optimist.
"I don't know how you could do it any other way," he said as he looked back over a two-sport coaching career that dates back to 1994. "If you're going to have high expectations for a team you have to be optimistic."
That optimism is a factor in Olson's ability to retain good cheer in the wake of his second kidney transplant. His 11-years-younger sister, Jacey Brown, donated a kidney to him on May 5, about 14 1/2 years after Troy was a recipient of a kidney donated by their mother, Linette.
Confidence doesn't hurt, either, and Olson said he drew that from the medical team that performed the transplant.
"The other thing that goes with it is just the experience of the transplant team at Sanford. ... You feel like you're in pretty good hands," he noted.
The first indication that something was awry surfaced last year.
"My blood work started showing signs in late summer or early fall," Olson said. "At the end of December I started getting sick, so I had to go on dialysis. ... I wanted to finish the hockey season. ... The dialysis treatments helped quite a bit. To keep working without those would have been a tough go. They allowed me to do my (classroom) job and coach."
With his kidney function decreasing, Olson knew dialysis wasn't a long-term solution.
"That was a stopgap. Surgery was originally scheduled April 7, but with the (coronavirus) they pushed it back to June. They weren't doing any elective surgeries. ... Once everyone got a handle on the impact of the virus they moved it to May 5. I'm really happy they were able to move it up a month," Olson said.
As of Tuesday, Olson said he was "getting better each day."
"The surgery was on a Tuesday and I got home that Friday. ... I was doing well, and with the virus stuff going on they wanted me to get out of there," he said.
Olson and his wife, Tara, were quarantined two weeks before the surgery while their children stayed with his parents, Alan and Linette. Since the transplant, Olson has been at high risk.
"Right now my immune system is really depressed because of the rejection medication," he noted.
There have been no red flags during three weeks since the transplant, according to Olson.
"Right away everything responded the way the doctor hoped. The blood work has been good. I'm not out of the woods just yet, but I'm in a pretty good spot right now," he said. "And my sister is doing great. She's ahead of me. She's getting better every day."
Olson said he doesn't think it's out of line to expect a 100 percent recovery from a kidney transplant.
"I think that's pretty realistic. ... When the blood work is good, the numbers are good and I'm feeling good it's pretty hard to separate what is aging and what is surgery," he said. "I know all my buddies my age (51) are slowing down a little bit, too.
"The expectation was I could go back to lead as normal a life as possible -- getting off dialysis, cutting the cords and getting your life back. It's pretty awesome to be in that situation," he added.
As far as returning to teaching marketing and business and coaching, Olson said the coronavirus outbreak has thrown a curveball into the mix.
"I'm not sure what the fall is going to look like teaching-wise. There are a lot of variables between now and then," he said.
When it comes to coaching, Olson wants to take charge of the Bismarck Reps Class A baseball team before the summer is out, but he's aware there will be restrictions. A medical-grade mask will be mandatory, bus driving will be out, as will close interactions with players and other coaches.
That said, Olson wants to give it a go.
"It will be nice to get back in the ballpark again. I'll just have to be careful," he observed.
As an athlete and coach, ballparks and hockey rinks have been Olson's second home.
He competed in hockey, football and track at Century High School, graduating in 1987. In the summer he played American Legion baseball with the Bismarck Governors, winning a state title in 1986.
At Minnesota-Crookston he played two years of hockey before moving on to the University of North Dakota where he played baseball.
His varsity coaching career began at Bismarck High School, where he established and coached the baseball team for 16 seasons. His BHS team won the state Class A championship in 2003 and he earned state coach of the year honors twice.
Olson was named Century's head boys hockey coach in 2004. He has taken the Patriots to the state tournament 14 times and reached the state championship game in 2018. After five years of double-dipping, he resigned his BHS baseball position after the 2009 season.
Most summers he's coached Legion or Babe Ruth baseball, including a year as the Governors' head coach in 2003.
That adds up to a vast array of lives he's touched nearly 30 years of coaching.
Olson said he's thankful for the people who have stepped in to help prior to, during and following the transplant.
"My family has been awesome. My wife has gone through a lot with the quarantine, and then when I first got home I was really high-maintenance," he observed. "My parents have been really supportive by taking care of my kids and my sister's kids.
"It's amazing to see the support from former athletes, students and community members. That's one of the great things about living in this town, I guess."
Olson said it's difficult to adequately express what a tremendous gift organ donation is.
"I want to give a shout-out to my sister and her family for what she gave up. She had to be quarantined, and the whole process was pretty brave of her, just like my mom was before her," he said.
"Organ donation as a whole -- I'd urge people to consider doing that. It's amazing what it does for the person who is a recipient. It's really indescribable. It's a new lease on life."
When a second transplant became a necessity, Olson said he didn't really experience a "why me" moment.
"It's one of those things that could always be worse. ... I'm just thankful it's something that's treatable," he said.
