Century hockey coach Troy Olson optimistic of full recovery after second kidney transplant

Anybody who has played baseball for Troy Olson has probably heard a variation of this:

"Two runs down. We have six outs left, they have three. I like our chances."

Whether in a dugout or behind the bench at a hockey arena, Troy Olson is an optimist.

"I don't know how you could do it any other way," he said as he looked back over a two-sport coaching career that dates back to 1994. "If you're going to have high expectations for a team you have to be optimistic."

That optimism is a factor in Olson's ability to retain good cheer in the wake of his second kidney transplant. His 11-years-younger sister, Jacey Brown, donated a kidney to him on May 5, about 14 1/2 years after Troy was a recipient of a kidney donated by their mother, Linette.

Confidence doesn't hurt, either, and Olson said he drew that from the medical team that performed the transplant.

"The other thing that goes with it is just the experience of the transplant team at Sanford. ... You feel like you're in pretty good hands," he noted.

The first indication that something was awry surfaced last year.