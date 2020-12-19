Bobcats sweep weekend series with Minot, UND nets winner in final minute

Four players scored goals and Cameron Korpi posted a 20-save shutout as the Bismarck Bobcats defeated Minot 4-0 Saturday night to sweep the weekend series at VFW Sports Center.

Grant Ahcan had a goal and an assist and Lars Rodne broke the seal in the first period for the Bobcats, who scored in every period.

Up 1-0, Ahcan made it 2-0 at 4:35 of the second. Thomas Bergsland got the first of his two assists on the goal.

Jack Conroy made it 3-0 midway through the second period. John Gormley put the icing on the cake with an empty-netter with 2 minutes to play.

The Bobcats improved to 7-8 on the season with the win. They do not play again until New Year’s Eve against the Minotauros in Bismarck. Puck drops at 7:15 p.m.

UND NETS LATER WINNER

Grant Mismash scored with 48 seconds left in regulation to lift fourth-ranked North Dakota to a 2-1 win over third-ranked Minnesota Duluth on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.

UND improved to 6-2-1 heading into Sunday night's NCHC pod finale against Miami-Ohio. Puck drops at 8:05.

Collin Adams made it 1-0 North Dakota with a second-period goal at the 13:15 mark. Duluth eventually tied it at 1-all Noah Cates' goal.