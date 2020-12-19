Bobcats sweep weekend series with Minot, UND nets winner in final minute

Four players scored goals and Cameron Korpi posted a 20-save shutout as the Bismarck Bobcats defeated Minot 4-0 Saturday night to sweep the weekend series at VFW Sports Center.
Grant Ahcan had a goal and an assist and Lars Rodne broke the seal in the first period for the Bobcats, who scored in every period.
Up 1-0, Ahcan made it 2-0 at 4:35 of the second. Thomas Bergsland got the first of his two assists on the goal.
Jack Conroy made it 3-0 midway through the second period. John Gormley put the icing on the cake with an empty-netter with 2 minutes to play.
The Bobcats improved to 7-8 on the season with the win. They do not play again until New Year’s Eve against the Minotauros in Bismarck. Puck drops at 7:15 p.m.
UND NETS LATER WINNER
Grant Mismash scored with 48 seconds left in regulation to lift fourth-ranked North Dakota to a 2-1 win over third-ranked Minnesota Duluth on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.
UND improved to 6-2-1 heading into Sunday night's NCHC pod finale against Miami-Ohio. Puck drops at 8:05.
Collin Adams made it 1-0 North Dakota with a second-period goal at the 13:15 mark. Duluth eventually tied it at 1-all Noah Cates' goal.
The game-winning goal was Mismash's third of his career. In goal, Adam Scheel stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced.
Jordan Kawaguchi assisted on Adams' goal to stretch his points' streak to nine for UND.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!