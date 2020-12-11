Bobcats put pieces together in win over Austin

Bismarck Bobcats head coach and general manager Layne Sedevie isn't about to proclaim his team the top contender for the Robertson Cup just yet. However, he's encouraged to see his team headed in the right direction.
For the vast majority of the last 120 minutes, the Bobcats have played good and, at times, great hockey. Half of that was on display in Friday's 5-1 victory over the Austin Bruins at the VFW Sports Center.
After being routed 7-0 in last weekend's series with undefeated Central Division leader Aberdeen, the Bobcats turned around and played even-up with the Wings. Aberdeen had its hands full before winning 2-1 in a shootout in the second game of the series.
The Bobcats played some of the best hockey they've shown all year in Friday's first period. They opened a 2-0 lead while building vast territorial and offensive advantages, outshooting the Bruins 14-7.
"I'm pretty proud of that effort," Sedevie said of the opening 20 minutes. "We moved the puck, we moved our feet and created good chances. We started to get the puck to the net."
Things went that way most of the night. The Bobcats outshot the Bruins 17-6 in the second period and 12-7 in the third. For the game, Bismarck boasted a 48-20 edge in shots on net.
Ryan Taylor got the Bobcats started with just 2:21 elapsed in the game. Taylor pounced on a puck that bounced off the back boards and scored his first goal of the season.
George Grannis tallied an unassisted goal at 13:51 and the Bobcats took a 2-0 lead into the first break.
A pair of power-play goals enabled Bismarck to build a 4-0 cushion in the second period. Lars Rodne lit the lamp just 17 seconds into a power play to put the hosts on top 3-0 at 4:33. Rodne found the net on a blast from the right point.
Austin was skating short when Luke Gramer scored at 13:05, putting in a rebound after a Bobcat shot went off a goalpost behind Bruins goaltender Tyler Shea.
John Gormley gave the Cats a 5-0 lead at 2:15 of the third period, drilling a slapshot home from the top of the right circle.
Bobcats goalie Tommy Aitken, who played superbly last Saturday against Aberdeen, appeared to be headed for a shutout win. Those hopes vanished with 3:39 to play when Austin's Jens Richards forced a turnover and quickly lifted a shot over Aitken from the left circle.
Although the last few minutes were a little sketchy, Sedevie said he was pleased with Friday's 60 minutes as a whole.
"That may be the best 60 minutes we've put together. That's a really good effort," he noted. "You don't win championships in November and December, but you try to get guys playing the right kind of hockey and these art two games to the plus side."
The only damper on the evening was a third-period injury to Grannis, who lay motionless on the ice for a few minutes after going down with 6:46 remaining in the game. He was helped from the arena by two of his teammates and did not return.
"It's his ribs, we'll see," Sedevie said. "I think he's OK."
The second half of the game was played under unusual circumstances. Referee Ian McCambridge, who took a puck off the helmet in the first period, had to leave the game with 13:55 remaining in the second period. Tyler Willie and Dillon Zobel worked the rest of the way as a two-man crew.
Austin and Bismarck lock horns again tonight at the VFW. Game time is 7:15.
