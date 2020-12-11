Bobcats put pieces together in win over Austin

Bismarck Bobcats head coach and general manager Layne Sedevie isn't about to proclaim his team the top contender for the Robertson Cup just yet. However, he's encouraged to see his team headed in the right direction.

For the vast majority of the last 120 minutes, the Bobcats have played good and, at times, great hockey. Half of that was on display in Friday's 5-1 victory over the Austin Bruins at the VFW Sports Center.

After being routed 7-0 in last weekend's series with undefeated Central Division leader Aberdeen, the Bobcats turned around and played even-up with the Wings. Aberdeen had its hands full before winning 2-1 in a shootout in the second game of the series.

The Bobcats played some of the best hockey they've shown all year in Friday's first period. They opened a 2-0 lead while building vast territorial and offensive advantages, outshooting the Bruins 14-7.

"I'm pretty proud of that effort," Sedevie said of the opening 20 minutes. "We moved the puck, we moved our feet and created good chances. We started to get the puck to the net."

Things went that way most of the night. The Bobcats outshot the Bruins 17-6 in the second period and 12-7 in the third. For the game, Bismarck boasted a 48-20 edge in shots on net.