Bobcats' Piechowski unafraid of the unknown

Just 20 years old, Tim Piechowski has proven he's unafraid to step into the unknown.
Piechowski, from Eden Prairie, Minn., came to Bismarck before graduating high school. What'd that mean? While playing his first season of junior hockey with the Bobcats, Piechowski was a Century High Patriot.
"I was pretty nervous going to a new high school for my senior year, but it ended up working out really well. I got to meet a lot of cool people and make new friends," Piechowski said.
Having somewhere to call home, specifically with Chris and Danika Schell, made the transition much smoother.
"They've become like family," Piechowski said of the Schells. "They've treated me super well. I've lived with them all three years and it's been fantastic."
Piechowski's schedule in the fall of 2018 was far from a typical high school student, but he was more than happy to make it work.
"It was interesting because we had practice at 10 a.m. every morning, so it was a little bit of a grind, but it was still really enjoyable in that I was getting to have a senior year," Piechowski said.
That same adventurous spirit shown through when it came time for what was next in Piechowski's hockey journey. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound centerman chose to play collegiately at St. Thomas University, which will be venturing into the deep waters of NCAA Division I hockey for the first time next season.
"To be a part of something new, to watch the community kind of rally around the program is definitely a unique thing," he said. "They've been really committed in their approach to Division I hockey. They seem to be in it for the long haul and that's exciting. I can't wait to get there."
In between coming to Bismarck as a teenager, and eventually heading back to Minnesota to continue his career, is an experience Piechowski said he would not trade.
"It's blown away all my expectations," he said. "The Bismarck fans and community always treat us so well. The Bobcats are a first-class organization. Layne (Sedevie) has been a really good mentor and helped me grow.
"My time here has been great and I wouldn't change it for anything in the world."
Sedevie, head coach and general manager of the Bobcats, said it's been more than just watching Piechowski play himself into a D-I prospect.
"I'm really thankful for the three years I've had with Timmy," Sedevie said. "He cares about this program and he wears it on his sleeve every night. He's been a big part of what we've done here over the last three seasons."
That's been a lot of winning and Piechowski's certainly played his part.
In 138 games, he's scored 83 points, including 35 goals. He centers the Bobcats' top line with fellow three-year player George Grannis and Ryan Taylor. He's also having his best season.
In 42 games, Piechowski, pronounced pee-ow-ski, has totaled 11 goals and 22 assists for the Bobcats, who are riding a four-game winning streak into a busy week. Bismarck (24-14-5) hits the road for three games in three days, starting Thursday in Cloquet, Minnesota, against the Wilderness. That's followed by two in Austin, Minnesota, against the Bruins on Friday and Saturday.
The Bobcats selected Piechowski in the first round of the 2018 NAHL draft, with the seventh overall pick. Sedevie credited Niko Kapetanovic, Bismarck's director of scouting, with the productive pick.
"It was a good job by Nico," he said. "He had a good relationship with Timmy. Obviously, things have ended up working out really well."
Piechowski, who was named an alternate captain last week, has checked all the boxes.
Sedevie expects his success to continue long after he leaves Bismarck.
"He's big. He can skate. He can shoot it. He's really good north and south, but the thing that stands out is, he's a man. That's going to translate to college hockey," Sedevie said. "And the other thing that I think really stands out is that he's scored some really good goals, high-level stuff. That also is going to translate to the next level."
For his part, Piechowski is hoping preparations for his D-I college career will have to be put on hold for a while.
"Nothing would be better than if we could carry this on deep into the playoffs. For me, selfishly, I just want to keep playing with my teammates, keep wearing that Bobcats sweater as long as possible," he said. "We've played well this season, but I think there's another level we can get do. I really do. We have a ton of talent and all we want to do is take advantage of it and make this season last as long as we possibly can."
