Bobcats' Piechowski unafraid of the unknown

"To be a part of something new, to watch the community kind of rally around the program is definitely a unique thing," he said. "They've been really committed in their approach to Division I hockey. They seem to be in it for the long haul and that's exciting. I can't wait to get there."

In between coming to Bismarck as a teenager, and eventually heading back to Minnesota to continue his career, is an experience Piechowski said he would not trade.

"It's blown away all my expectations," he said. "The Bismarck fans and community always treat us so well. The Bobcats are a first-class organization. Layne (Sedevie) has been a really good mentor and helped me grow.

"My time here has been great and I wouldn't change it for anything in the world."

Sedevie, head coach and general manager of the Bobcats, said it's been more than just watching Piechowski play himself into a D-I prospect.

"I'm really thankful for the three years I've had with Timmy," Sedevie said. "He cares about this program and he wears it on his sleeve every night. He's been a big part of what we've done here over the last three seasons."

That's been a lot of winning and Piechowski's certainly played his part.