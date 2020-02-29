Blizzard block their way to sixth straight state title

Watkins came up with three more saves in quick succession two minutes later and benefitted from several near-misses on Davies shots.

Bismarck dominated the third period, outshooting the Eagles 11-4 while blocking seven shots.

Watkins, who recorded her sixth shutout of the season, said the skaters in front of her played no-nonsense defense.

“There were a couple (tough saves) on bouncing ones, but I kept the game in front of me,” she said. "We really shut them down the way we wanted to.”

Was a shutout in her pre-game thinking?

“Not at all. It was just about going out there and doing my best,” she said.

Watkins, one of seven Bismarck seniors, said she couldn’t imagine a better way to close her high school athletic career.

“It’s definitely a good way to go out. We definitely went out with a bang,” she observed.

Meyer said the shutout is icing on the cake in a memorable season that included two losses to the Eagles.