Blizzard block their way to sixth straight state title

FARGO -- It’s gritty work, this business of winning state hockey championships.
Doing those little things like blocking shots and working hard in the corners are the sacrifices on which wins are built.
Bismarck Blizzard players were long on grit and sacrifice Saturday while winning their sixth straight state girls hockey championship. The Blizzard handed Fargo Davies its first loss of the season while winning the title game at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
The final verdict was 2-0 with no scoring in the final 40 minutes.
Bismarck was customarily brilliant defensively while taking the zing out of a team that had scored 131 goals while forging a 22-0-3 record.
It started with senior goalie Lauren Watkins and rippled out from there.The Blizzard were unofficially credited with 22 blocks while allowing just 15 shots on net.
“Our goal was to give them as few opportunities as possible and to be opportunistic when our opportunities arrived,” senior forward Riley Ball said.
“Blocking shots is one of those little things that you don’t get credit for, but they make the state championship even better,” added Ball, who has played on four of the nine state championship Blizzard teams.
Ball said junior forward Olivia Hertz is the model shot-blocker.
“All credit goes to her. She’s the best,” Ball noted.
Bismarck coach Tim Meyer said defense gets heavy emphasis all season long, but Saturday’s effort was something extraordinary.
“We talked about selling out defensively (prior to the game). We had to make sure they didn’t get any golden opportunities,” he said. “We said ‘you’ve got to commit 100 percent to defensive hockey.’”
“Defense is something we preach, but I haven’t seen it to this level until today,” Meyer added.
The first penalty of the game produced the first goal. Bismarck’s Jayda Krikorian scored on a blast from the right point at 8:58 of the first period with Paige Hanson of Davies sitting out a tripping penalty.
Just 1:48 later, the Blizzard lit the lamp again. Madison Brown collected a rebound and flipped it over Eagles goalie Kennedy Cook at 10:46.
Cook prevented further damage by robbing Brown and Cameron Schmidt on close-range shots seconds apart in the middle of the first session.
Although the second period was scoreless, Davies put a tremendous amount of pressure on the Blizzard mid-period. Watkins made a nifty save on Kaia Johnson after the Davies forward had turned the left corner on the Blizzard defense.
Watkins came up with three more saves in quick succession two minutes later and benefitted from several near-misses on Davies shots.
Bismarck dominated the third period, outshooting the Eagles 11-4 while blocking seven shots.
Watkins, who recorded her sixth shutout of the season, said the skaters in front of her played no-nonsense defense.
“There were a couple (tough saves) on bouncing ones, but I kept the game in front of me,” she said. "We really shut them down the way we wanted to.”
Was a shutout in her pre-game thinking?
“Not at all. It was just about going out there and doing my best,” she said.
Watkins, one of seven Bismarck seniors, said she couldn’t imagine a better way to close her high school athletic career.
“It’s definitely a good way to go out. We definitely went out with a bang,” she observed.
Meyer said the shutout is icing on the cake in a memorable season that included two losses to the Eagles.
“We didn’t make a decision on our goaltender until noon (Saturday),” he said. “Ultimately I told the girls that Lauren was going to start. She’s a fourth-year senior. … And, man, did she step up. And, man, did she deliver.”
With Saturday’s victory, the Blizzard ran their total of state championships to nine. That’s half of the 18 North Dakota High School Activities Association’s sanctioned state tournaments.
Fargo Davies’ two regular-season victories over Bismarck were by a 3-1 margin on Dec. 7 and 2-1 on Feb. 21.
