Bismarck native, Century grad Rauhauser earns NHL contract with Florida Panthers

Alec Rauhauser is headed to the NHL, at last.

The Century High grad and Bowling Green All-American signed with the Florida Panthers. The agreement had been in place since early in the week but was made official on Wednesday.

It’s been a long, hard road for the 25-year-old Rauhauser, who played two years of junior hockey with the Des Moines Buccaneers followed by four banner seasons at Bowling Green.

“Obviously, I’ve been working my entire career for a chance to play professionally," Rauhauser said. “It’s exciting to get this opportunity with an NHL team.”

Rauhauser could not have done more collegiately at Bowling Green. He was twice named the top defenseman in the WCHA, including this past season when he was the Falcons’ captain. Rauhauser, who played on the first power play unit and first penalty kill unit for the Falcons, ranked fourth among all NCAA Division I defensemen with 35 points, including 11 goals.

Bowling Green head coach Ty Eigner had the highest praise for Rauhauser in an interview with Tribune sports contributor Mark Schuttenhelm.

“Nobody means more to their team than Alec means to Bowling Green,” Eigner said.