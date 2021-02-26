Bismarck Blizzard's state championship run ends with loss to Fargo Davies in semifinals

Fargo Davies defeated the Bismarck Blizzard 6-1 on Friday in semifinal action of the state girls hockey tournament in Grand Forks.

The loss ended the Blizzard's streak of six state championships and eight consecutive seasons of playing in the championship game.

Davies scored one goal in the first period, three in the second and two more in the third. Kaia Johnson scored two goals for Davies, which improved to 20-4-1.

The Eagles face Fargo North-South in the championship game on Saturday at 4 p.m. North-South beat Grand Forks 4-2.

The Blizzard scored the final goal of the game. Brenna Curl made it 6-1 at 11:44 of the third period. Ava Krikorian and Cameron Schmidt assisted.

Bismarck (16-4) faces Grand Forks at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the third-place game.

