Bismarck Blizzard's state championship run ends with loss to Fargo Davies in semifinals

020321-spt-hockey1.jpg

Brenna Curl scored the lone goal for the Blizzard in their 6-1 loss to Fargo Davies on Friday in Grand Forks.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Fargo Davies defeated the Bismarck Blizzard 6-1 on Friday in semifinal action of the state girls hockey tournament in Grand Forks.

The loss ended the Blizzard's streak of six state championships and eight consecutive seasons of playing in the championship game. 

Davies scored one goal in the first period, three in the second and two more in the third. Kaia Johnson scored two goals for Davies, which improved to 20-4-1.

The Eagles face Fargo North-South in the championship game on Saturday at 4 p.m. North-South beat Grand Forks 4-2. 

The Blizzard scored the final goal of the game. Brenna Curl made it 6-1 at 11:44 of the third period. Ava Krikorian and Cameron Schmidt assisted.

Bismarck (16-4) faces Grand Forks at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the third-place game.

Fargo Davies 6, Bismarck 1

Davies;1;3;2;--;6

Bismarck;0;0;1;--;1

First period: 1. FD, Kaia Johnson (Olivia Opheim), 4:45.

Second period: 2. FD, Johnson (Sage Kracke, Kaylie Zimmerman), 4:17 (PP). 3. FD, Zimmerman, 6:59. 4. FD, Josie Froslie (Morgan Sauvageau), 16:32.

Third period: 5. FD, Sauvageua (Kylie Autrey), 2:57 (PP). 6. FD, Kracke (Opheim, Johnson), 3:18 (PP). 7. Bismarck, Brenna Curl (Ava Krikorian, Cameron Schmidt), 11:44.

Goalie saves: Bismarck – Karsyn Hellman 9-7-3—19; Brooklyn Skjeret x-x-3—3. FD – Kennedy Cook 9-7-6—22.

Penalties: Bismarck – 2 for 4 minutes. FD – 6 for 12 minutes.

Records: Fargo Davies 20-4-1; Bismarck 16-4.

