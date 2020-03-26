Area sports

At Mandan, she has been named state swimming and diving coach of the year for both boys and girls swimming. Fifteen of her divers have earned all-state honors and 13 received All-American recognition.

"Claudia's experience and familiarity with the Mandan Braves program was very important with our decision," Mandan High activities director Mark Wiest said. "Claudia has been one of the top dive coaches in the state, as she has coached state champions, along with all-state and All-American divers. ... She is motivated to build on the successes that past Mandan teams have had."

MARAUDERS SIGN FRAZEE WRESTLER

Luke Tweeton, a Rumble on the Red champion, has signed a letter of intent to enroll at the University of Mary.

Tweeton, a senior at Frazee, Minn., High School, won the 195-pound title last December in the Rumble on the Red in Fargo. He's a three-time state placer in Minnesota with runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2020 and a fourth-place effort in 2017. In addition, Tweeton is a Northern Plains Greco-Roman champion.

U-Mary head wrestling coach Adam Aho said he has high expectations for Tweeton.