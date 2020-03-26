Area sports

NCHC HONORS UND’S BERRY
Brad Berry led the University of North Dakota to a Penrose Cup as regular-season champions of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
In turn, the league honored Berry with its annual coach of the year award.
Berry led North Dakota to a 26-5-4 season, a 17-4-3 mark in the league and the No. 1 position in the NCAA Pairwise rankings. It is the second time in his five years as North Dakota coach that Berry has won the NCHC coaching honor.
Berry has a career record of 116-57-23 (a .651 winning percentage) in five seasons at UND. His teams have won two Penrose Cups and a national title – the program’s eighth – in 2016.
SCHOELLKOPF NEW MANDAN SWIM COACH
Claudia Schoellkopf, a Mandan High School assistant for more than 15 years, has been named the school's head boys and girls swimming and diving coach.
She succeeds Ralph Manley, who recently resigned after 34 years as Mandan's head swim coach.
Schoellkopf, a Mandan High graduate, joined the Braves swimming and diving staff in 2002. Previously, she served as the diving coach at Fargo Shanley and assisted divers at West Fargo and Fargo South. She has 24 years of coaching experience.
At Mandan, she has been named state swimming and diving coach of the year for both boys and girls swimming. Fifteen of her divers have earned all-state honors and 13 received All-American recognition.
"Claudia's experience and familiarity with the Mandan Braves program was very important with our decision," Mandan High activities director Mark Wiest said. "Claudia has been one of the top dive coaches in the state, as she has coached state champions, along with all-state and All-American divers. ... She is motivated to build on the successes that past Mandan teams have had."
MARAUDERS SIGN FRAZEE WRESTLER
Luke Tweeton, a Rumble on the Red champion, has signed a letter of intent to enroll at the University of Mary.
Tweeton, a senior at Frazee, Minn., High School, won the 195-pound title last December in the Rumble on the Red in Fargo. He's a three-time state placer in Minnesota with runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2020 and a fourth-place effort in 2017. In addition, Tweeton is a Northern Plains Greco-Roman champion.
U-Mary head wrestling coach Adam Aho said he has high expectations for Tweeton.
"Coming from Frazee, Luke has been coached by my dad (Marty), and when he says Luke is a hard worker, that really means something," Aho said.
"Luke is extremely strong, and I believe his style of wrestling will transition really well into college," Aho noted.
