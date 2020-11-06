Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 7

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

U-MARY HOCKEY SCHEDULE CHANGE

The University of Mary hockey team is changing opponents and sites for Saturday.

The Marauders’ scheduled home game against Dakota College-Bottineau has been postponed. Instead, U-Mary will travel to Jamestown to take on the Jimmies’ ACHA Division I squad at 7 p.m.

No tickets are available for the game.

The Marauders are 10-0-0-2, while the Jimmies are 2-2-3. The teams played to a 4-4 tie in Mandan earlier this season.

Additionally, the Marauders’ Friday, Nov. 13 game at Bottineau is also postponed.

NDSU SOFTBALL PARK EARNS AWARD

North Dakota State softball stadium Tharaldson Park has been named the 2020 Netting Professionals NFCA Field of the Year according to the National Faspitch Coaches Association.

The awards recognizes stadiums for flawless grounds maintenance and exceptional playing surfaces. The stadium holds 775 people as part of a $2 million renovation in 2018.

NDSU is scheduled to host the Summit League championship in 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0