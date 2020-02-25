Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 26

AREA BRIEFS

MINOT TOP GIRLS HOCKEY TEAM

Six players from state qualifier Minot are among the 15 players named to the coaches' All-Western Dakota Association girls hockey team.

Other schools represented on the team are Mandan with four players, Bismarck with three, and Dickinson and Jamestown with one each.

The honorees include two returning all-state players, forward Madison Brown of the Bismarck Blizzard and defenseman Taia Klaman of Dickinson.

Andy Fitzgerald of Jamestown was voted coach of the year.

BROSSEAU EARNS WEEKLY HONOR

North Dakota State’s Alex Brosseau has been named the Summit League Track Athlete of the Week.

The junior from Bismarck won the 60- (6.93) and 200-meter (21.73) dashes at the UND Indoor Tune-Up on Saturday, running PRs in both races. His time in the 200 is the fifth-best time in program history.

